Santa Cruz de Tenerife is a Spanish port city with a population of around 210,000. It is located in the Canary Islands in the Tenerife archipelago. Its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, sandy beaches and unique nature made it one of the most popular tourist resorts in Spain. It is not only a holiday destination, but also a place to live, buying flats and houses.

The benefits of buying real estate here

Buying a property in this Spanish resort is a worthy investment. And there are many reasons for that:

Santa Cruz de Tenerife is 2-3 times cheaper than Benidorm, Ibiza and other Spanish resorts — and the standard of living is the same;

local housing is increasing in value by 10-15% annually, making it possible to resell it profitably after a few years;

The flat or house you buy can be rented out to tourists year-round, earning a steady income.

Buying local property is also an opportunity to live in a trendy city with a strong shopping infrastructure. Most of the city’s boutiques, supermarkets and markets are considered the best in Europe. Here you can buy anything you want at affordable prices.

There are also two comfortable and well-equipped sandy beaches, Taganaga and Las Teresitas. They regularly attract tourists from all over the world.

What housing is available for purchase

All types of property for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Buyers can buy flats and apartments in the city centre, where a square metre costs around €800-2000.

There are also a large number of houses, villas and cottages for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The owners are asking around €1000-2500 per square metre. The Spanish residence permit is issued to foreign investors who buy residential and commercial property in Santa Cruz de Tenerife from 500 thousand euros.

Where can you buy real estate

The popular resort is divided into northern and southern parts. The north is the business centre of the city with all the necessary infrastructure, where flats and apartments are predominantly for sale. The south is closer to the beach areas, where you can find luxurious options in both old and new buildings.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife is ideal for those looking to buy affordable accommodation in Spain.