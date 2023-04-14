Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Spain
  Canary Islands
  Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Properties for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Adeje
141
Arona
105
Los Cristianos
48
Santiago del Teide
24
San Miguel de Abona
12
Granadilla de Abona
11
Guia de Isora
11
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
4
369 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Parque De La Reina, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Parque De La Reina, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 199,900
Duplex penthouse in the Parque de la Reina area. Sold furnished. There is a parking space an…
Villa 4 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 284 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,790,000
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, private heated pool and garage for 6 cars.This beautiful villa…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 58 m²
€ 245,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this lovely one bedroom apartment in Los Cristianos, Parque…
1 room apartmentin Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath 44 m²
€ 185,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this beautiful Los Gigantes Cliff view apartment. The apart…
2 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 299,000
We have a 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Penthouse in Costa Adeje. This apartment is recently re…
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 199,000
"Beautiful and modern apartment located in the magnificent area of Costa Adeje, in the …
2 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 48 m²
€ 375,000
Cozy 2 bedrooms apartment in Playa de Las Americas with ocean views in the El Paso complex n…
3 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 185,000
Spacious apartment in the center of Adeje. A city with a very developed infrastructure, clos…
3 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 970,000
Apartment overlooking the ocean in the complex “Magnolia Golf Resort”, La Caleta. Luxury com…
2 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 279,000
Large ground floor apartment in Los Océanos in the city of Adeje, in the Galeón de Adeje are…
2 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 720,000
Beautiful corner apartment for sale in the new complex Colinas de los Menceyes in Palm-Mar. …
2 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 231,000
Apartment in the Colina Blanca complex in the Torviscas Alto area. Apartment with a terrace …
1 room studio apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Arona, Spain
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 110,250
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Miraverde, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m²
€ 320,000
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
3 room apartmentin Guia de Isora, Spain
3 room apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bath 338 m²
€ 275,000
Great opportunity! Dream Homes Tenerife offers this fantastic apartment with commercial spac…
Villa 3 room villain Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 395 m²
€ 1,250,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
Villa 5 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,370,000
Modern 5 bedrooms villa in a minimalist style located in the residential area of Roque del C…
2 room apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 290,000
Spacious apartment in the Parque Albatros complex on the top floor with sea views. Amarilla …
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 595,000
Beautiful apartment in a luxury aparthotel “Baobab Suites”, in the area of Baia del Duque in…
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 255,000
Apartment for sale in the Yucca Park complex, in the Fanabe area. The complex is located on …
3 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 527,000
Apartment in Residencial Adeje Paradise in Playa Paraiso area. The terrace overlooks the Atl…
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 235 m²
€ 935,000
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
1 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 208,000
Apartment on the first line of the sea, next to the sandy beach in the Playa Paraiso area, l…
3 room housein Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 room house
Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 bath 260 m²
€ 455,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fabulous 3 bedroom townhouse in Puerto de Santiago wit…
Villa 3 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 1,890,000
For sale a unique luxury villa built and designed with the most exclusive and modern materia…
3 room townhousein Guia de Isora, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guia de Isora, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 169,000
Townhouse in Guia de Isora. The area is good for living. Nearby is the administration, bus s…
Villa 5 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 515 m²
€ 2,300,000
Beautiful 5 bedrooms villa in Madroñal, Costa Adeje with ocean and mountain views. The villa…
3 room housein Tacoronte, Spain
3 room house
Tacoronte, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 190 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 505,000
We have 5 New Villas off plan in Tacoronte next to Real Golf A property with many possibili…
3 room housein Adeje, Spain
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
80 m²
€ 429,500
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
62 m²
€ 350,000

Santa Cruz de Tenerife is a Spanish port city with a population of around 210,000. It is located in the Canary Islands in the Tenerife archipelago. Its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, sandy beaches and unique nature made it one of the most popular tourist resorts in Spain. It is not only a holiday destination, but also a place to live, buying flats and houses.

The benefits of buying real estate here

Buying a property in this Spanish resort is a worthy investment. And there are many reasons for that:

  • Santa Cruz de Tenerife is 2-3 times cheaper than Benidorm, Ibiza and other Spanish resorts — and the standard of living is the same;
  • local housing is increasing in value by 10-15% annually, making it possible to resell it profitably after a few years;
  • The flat or house you buy can be rented out to tourists year-round, earning a steady income.

Buying local property is also an opportunity to live in a trendy city with a strong shopping infrastructure. Most of the city’s boutiques, supermarkets and markets are considered the best in Europe. Here you can buy anything you want at affordable prices.

There are also two comfortable and well-equipped sandy beaches, Taganaga and Las Teresitas. They regularly attract tourists from all over the world.

What housing is available for purchase

All types of property for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Buyers can buy flats and apartments in the city centre, where a square metre costs around €800-2000.

There are also a large number of houses, villas and cottages for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The owners are asking around €1000-2500 per square metre. The Spanish residence permit is issued to foreign investors who buy residential and commercial property in Santa Cruz de Tenerife from 500 thousand euros.

Where can you buy real estate

The popular resort is divided into northern and southern parts. The north is the business centre of the city with all the necessary infrastructure, where flats and apartments are predominantly for sale. The south is closer to the beach areas, where you can find luxurious options in both old and new buildings.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife is ideal for those looking to buy affordable accommodation in Spain. Discover affordable properties in this popular resort right now on REALTING.

