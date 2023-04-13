UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Villas
Villas for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain
l Alfas del Pi
399
Altea
268
Benidorm
119
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
65
la Nucia
9
1 224 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 450,000
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 450,000
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 450,000
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 450,000
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 560,000
This newly built house has avant-garde design, a large plot, privacy and sea and mountain vi…
Villa 5 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
5 bath
375 m²
€ 1,150,000
Vanguard design and quality are combined in this exclusive luxury villa with a private pool,…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
107 m²
€ 399,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
120 m²
€ 469,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath
192 m²
€ 795,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 595,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A place magically located between the mountains a…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
176 m²
€ 367,000
Townhouses in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca The townhouses have 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroo…
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath
210 m²
€ 475,000
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
243 m²
€ 420,000
Beautiful villa for sale in La Nusiya.The building area is 228 square meters, and the plot i…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
157 m²
€ 189,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the Balcón de finesrat area. The total area of 157.00 m2, bui…
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
€ 420,000
House located in the old town of Banidorm and distributed over 4 floors. The bass has a spac…
Villa 4 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
123 m²
€ 420,000
House for sale in Benidorm in the Casco Antiguo area. The total area of 123.00 m2, built in …
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
130 m²
€ 560,000
Excellentte villa de style moderne aux lignes droites, répartie sur deux étages, située dans…
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
418 m²
€ 1,181,500
Nice villa in Altea, Costa Blanca, Alicante Residential full of light with large interior sp…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
5 bath
339 m²
€ 865,000
Villa for sale in Phine Strat in the BAHIA GOLF area. The total area of 339.00 m2, the plot …
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
293 m²
€ 595,000
Villa for sale in Polop in the Urbanizaciones area. The total area of 293.00 m2, a plot of 4…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
200 m²
€ 500,000
Villa for sale in Finestrat in the Balcón de finestrat area. The total area of 200.00 m2, a …
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
4 bath
531 m²
€ 2,450,000
Villa is a work of art. The best place in the most chic village on the Costa Blanca, Sierra …
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
150 m²
€ 595,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the Finestrat Pueblo area. The total area of 150.00 m2, the p…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath
192 m²
€ 795,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 192.0…
Villa 2 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 335,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 84.00…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
107 m²
€ 395,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 107.0…
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
120 m²
€ 449,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 120.0…
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
208 m²
€ 900,000
Villa for sale in Phine Strat in the BAHIA GOLF area. The total area of 208.00 m2, a plot of…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
140 m²
1 Floor
€ 510,000
NEW VILLAS IN THE FINESTRY New residential complex of beautiful villas in the Balcony de Fi…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
4 bath
268 m²
€ 1,100,000
This villa is located in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, in the most exclusive area of the Costa …
