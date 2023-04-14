Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Girones, Spain

5 room housein Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
7 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 405,000
Two-story 5-bedroom house located in the urbanization of Los Pinares, Lloret de Mar, on the …
7 room housein Pals, Spain
7 room house
Pals, Spain
632 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
We offer you a luxurious estate located in a pine forest in the vicinity of the medieval Cat…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 187 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 349 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
4 room housein Girones, Spain
4 room house
Girones, Spain
400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,450,000
3 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
3 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is a modern new house located in the center of Santa Cristina de Aro, the coast of …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 bath 8 577 m²
€ 2,350,000
Magnificent isolated manor house from 1972 with a total construction of 435 m2 and bordering…
9 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
9 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
7 bath 18 255 m²
€ 1,600,000
Approximately 2ha property with spectacular mountain views located in the mountainous area o…
Villa 9 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 bath 4 525 m²
€ 1,500,000
Isolated house with 4525m2 of land adjoining the 18-hole Santa Cristina d’Aro golf course wi…
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 1 007 m²
€ 765,000
Modern single-family villa located in a comfortable urbanization called Mas Palii in the tow…
9 room housein Bordils, Spain
9 room house
Bordils, Spain
4 bath 4 980 m²
€ 1,600,000
Comfortable 17th century manor house for sale with rural hotel activity in Bordils de Baix E…
Villa 4 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath 2 563 m²
Price on request
Spectacular villa with sea views, located 4 km (10 minutes by car) from the magnificent beac…
Villa 6 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
7 bath 2 293 m²
€ 2,975,000
Magnificent luxury estate renovated in an exquisite and unique way, preserving its original …
9 room housein Navata, Spain
9 room house
Navata, Spain
6 bath 1 300 m²
€ 2,400,000
  Catalan noble house from the beginning of the 18th century has always been part of the her…
4 room housein Canyelles, Spain
4 room house
Canyelles, Spain
5 Number of rooms 453 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 905,000
For sale is a magnificent 4-bedroom house with excellent sea views, located in the prestigio…
9 room housein Cassa de la Selva, Spain
9 room house
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
8 bath 50 m²
Price on request
An excellent opportunity to acquire for a price outside the market, a farmhouse in a state o…
6 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 5 m²
€ 1,365,000
Country house for sale with a 5.2 ha fully fenced plot, with a very good location, touching …
Villa 5 room villain Palafrugell, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Palafrugell, Spain
5 bath 606 m²
€ 1,060,500
  Modern very comfortable 2-storey villa with elevator and basement with garage is located 1…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 bath 3 500 m²
Price on request
Chance: Unique and rare opportunity to own your private paradise 30 minutes from Girona airp…
9 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
9 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
7 bath 9 000 m²
€ 5,650,000
Hotel -Masiá located in a unique place on the Costa Brava (province of Gerona) fully restore…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 525 m²
€ 395,000
Detached house of 200 m2 built on a 525 m2 plot with a garden and private pool in the Mas Tr…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms 326 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,270,000
For sale there is a 5 bedroom house located in the prestigious Mas Sais district of Sagaro, …
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 3 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
Spectacular designer house with infinity and outdoor pool in the prestigious Mas Nou urbaniz…
Villa 5 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 472 m²
€ 2,350,000
This splendid newly built modern villa is located in Playa de Aro, Cala Rovira, a few meters…
Villa 4 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath 800 m²
€ 1,690,000
The house is located between two towns on the Costa Brava Playa de Aro and Calonge. A few mi…
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 414 m²
€ 450,000
The house is located in the urbanization of Les Baterillas in the town of Sant Feliu de Giux…
Villa 3 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 840 m²
€ 590,000
Cozy 2-storey house located in the Mas Palli de Calonge urbanization on the Costa Brava. Jus…
9 room housein Pla de l Estany, Spain
9 room house
Pla de l Estany, Spain
8 bath 16 m²
€ 1,200,000
LAND: 16 HA FARMHOUSE: 450 M2 LOBBY OFFICE 1 TOILET LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE KITCHEN DININ…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 5 m²
Price on request
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …

