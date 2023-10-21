UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Sant Antoni
Houses
Houses for sale in Sant Antoni, Spain
villas
6
House
Clear all
24 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
3
185 m²
2/2
For sale a cozy sunny house after a major reform, located in a quiet, green urbanization, 5 …
€480,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
409 m²
3
Elegant modern villa with sea views, located in the prestigious urbanization of Torre Valent…
€2,95M
Recommend
5 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
273 m²
Great house in Sant Antoni de Calonge ( Puig Ses Forqes ) 1,500 meters from the beach. The …
€950,000
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
4
Attention! A very valuable copy and sold with special urgency! Chic house in Sant Antoni de …
€1,95M
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
6
Chic bright villa with unforgettable sea views. Located in a wonderful location in the pres…
€2,00M
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
4
Beautiful well-groomed house with its own orchard. The house is 1,500 meters from the beach.…
€950,000
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
3
Chic villa in a modern style in the elite urbanization of Torre Valentina. The villa is loc…
€1,10M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
4
Chic villa on the Costa Brava in Sant Antoni de Calonge Located 2 minutes by car from Torre …
€1,80M
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
4
Modern home in the quiet and picturesque urbanization of Torre Valentina de Sant Antoni de C…
€3,30M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
5
A beautiful Spanish house in the quiet and picturesque urbanization of Torre Valentina in Sa…
€1,80M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
4
Chic house in the elite urbanization of Torre Valentina, 50 meters from the beach. With a co…
€2,20M
Recommend
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
6
6
The magnificent Villa is located in the quiet village of Mas Villa ( Sant Antoni de Calonge …
€2,20M
Recommend
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
6
6
House in the urbanization of Mas Vila with chic sea views House: 412 m2 Plot: 1300 m2. Consi…
€695,000
Recommend
9 room house with terrace, with garden, with park
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
11
9
3 m²
Old farmhouse converted into a rural hotel with approximately 500 years old. 39,000m2 of agr…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with alarm system
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
5
1 200 m²
Large luxury villa of 540 m² in Sant Antoni de Calonge. With a large plot of 1200 m2 and dis…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
3
1 070 m²
Cozy house located on the second line of the beach in Sant Antoni de Calonge. With a plot of…
€1,85M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
3
1 000 m²
Villa located in the prestigious Torre Valentina urbanization in the town of Sant Antoni de …
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
5
1 000 m²
High standing house in the heart of the Costa Brava, in one of the most prestigious urbaniza…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
6
6
420 m²
Magnificent villa with pool located in the quiet area of Mas Villa (Sant Antoni de Calonge…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Lower Empordà, Spain
7
6
450 m²
This high standing villa is located in the Torrevalentina urbanization, just 5 minutes from …
€1,45M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
320 m²
2
Modern 4-bedroom villa located in the elite urbanization of Mas Vil & agrave ;, 15 minutes w…
€1,50M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
583 m²
4
This impressive villa is located in the urbanization of Torre Valentine in San Anthony de Ca…
€3,50M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
355 m²
3
A magnificent villa with a beautiful garden is located in the Mas Vila urbanization in San A…
€1,90M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
600 m²
2
A new exclusive villa is located in the privileged urbanization of Mas-Vilar in San Antonio …
€3,50M
Recommend
Properties features in Sant Antoni, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
