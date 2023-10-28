Houses for sale in Campo de Cartagena, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
New villa with 3 bedroomsTorre del Rame - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. T…
€375,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
New villa with 3Torre del Rame rooms - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. The …
€375,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
€469,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
3 bedroom villasBeautiful urbanization, consisting of villas in the indoor complex of the Ro…
€445,000
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Solarium: 45 m2, terrace: 21 m2, garden: 35 m2.New Build.…
€218,000
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Solarium: 45 m2, terrace: 21 m2, garden: 35 m2.New Build.…
€218,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with appliances, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with appliances, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 65 m2.Terrace: 63 m2, solarium: 50 m2.New Build.There is commun…
€171,000
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Solarium: 45 m2, terrace: 21 m2, garden: 35 m2.New Build.…
€218,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Garden: 26 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
€231,695
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 86 m2.Garden: 26 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
€248,195
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.Garden: 96 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.Th…
€280,450
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Garden: 30 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
€220,616
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 508 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
€679,000
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Solarium: 45 m2, terrace: 21 m2, garden: 35 m2.New Build.…
€218,000
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Solarium: 45 m2, terrace: 21 m2, garden: 35 m2.New Build.…
€218,000
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Solarium: 45 m2, terrace: 21 m2, garden: 35 m2.New Build.…
€218,000
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Solarium: 45 m2, terrace: 21 m2, garden: 35 m2.New Build.…
€234,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 77 m2.Plot size: 200 m2.Solarium: 75 m2.Energy efficiency class…
€294,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 173 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 173 m2.Plot size: 463 m2.Terrace: 90 m2, garden: 310 m2.Energy …
€635,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garage in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garage
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency class…
€232,900
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Solarium: 39 m2, garden: 95 m2.New Build.There is privat…
€299,500
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 540 m²
7 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 269 m2.Plot size: 875 m2.Terrace: 132 m2.New Build.There is pri…
€2,80M
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 60 m2.Terrace: 10 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, air-con…
€149,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 61 m2.Terrace: 10 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, air-con…
€165,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 61 m2.Terrace: 10 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, air-con…
€155,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with public pool, with central water-supply system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 58 m2.Terrace: 5 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, air-cond…
€159,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 58 m2.Terrace: 5 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, air-cond…
€155,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 61 m2.Terrace: 10 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, air-con…
€165,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with park in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with park
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 222 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, garden: 141 m2.Privat…
€275,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with central water-supply system in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with central water-supply system
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 222 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, garden: 141 m2.Privat…
€285,000

