Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Spain
  4. Campo de Cartagena

Residential properties for sale in Campo de Cartagena, Spain

apartments
30
houses
58
88 properties total found
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€194,250
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
New villa with 3 bedroomsTorre del Rame - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. T…
€375,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
New villa with 3Torre del Rame rooms - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. The …
€375,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
€469,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
3 bedroom villasBeautiful urbanization, consisting of villas in the indoor complex of the Ro…
€445,000
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Solarium: 45 m2, terrace: 21 m2, garden: 35 m2.New Build.…
€218,000
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Solarium: 45 m2, terrace: 21 m2, garden: 35 m2.New Build.…
€218,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with appliances, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with appliances, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 65 m2.Terrace: 63 m2, solarium: 50 m2.New Build.There is commun…
€171,000
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Solarium: 45 m2, terrace: 21 m2, garden: 35 m2.New Build.…
€218,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 93 m2.Solarium: 85 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, centra…
€196,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 91 m2.Solarium: 82 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, centra…
€196,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Solarium: 86 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, centra…
€204,000
3 room apartment with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Garden: 89 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, central …
€192,000
3 room apartment with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 83 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, central …
€193,000
3 room apartment with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.Garden: 78 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, central…
€199,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Garden: 26 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
€231,695
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 86 m2.Garden: 26 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
€248,195
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.Garden: 96 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.Th…
€280,450
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Garden: 30 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
€220,616
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 508 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
€679,000
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Solarium: 45 m2, terrace: 21 m2, garden: 35 m2.New Build.…
€218,000
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Solarium: 45 m2, terrace: 21 m2, garden: 35 m2.New Build.…
€218,000
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Solarium: 45 m2, terrace: 21 m2, garden: 35 m2.New Build.…
€218,000
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with appliances, with private pool, with central water-supply system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Solarium: 45 m2, terrace: 21 m2, garden: 35 m2.New Build.…
€234,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 77 m2.Plot size: 200 m2.Solarium: 75 m2.Energy efficiency class…
€294,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with garage, with fridge
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 173 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 173 m2.Plot size: 463 m2.Terrace: 90 m2, garden: 310 m2.Energy …
€635,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garage in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garage
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency class…
€232,900
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Solarium: 39 m2, garden: 95 m2.New Build.There is privat…
€299,500
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 540 m²
7 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 269 m2.Plot size: 875 m2.Terrace: 132 m2.New Build.There is pri…
€2,80M
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with terrace in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 69 m2.Terrace: 76 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, green zo…
€168,000

Properties features in Campo de Cartagena, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir