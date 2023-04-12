Apartments for sale in Russia

Russia
14 214 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
6 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
6 Number of rooms
110 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 368,792
I will rent an apartment of 110sq.m. divided into two separate two-room apartments, rented f…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
209 m²
€ 1,104,141
Art. 3360590 Oh, this wonderful Golden Age! The nobles received a bunch of privileges, the e…
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
40 m²
7/16 Floor
€ 84,934
I sell a 1-room apartment flat. 40 sq. m on the 7th floor of a 16-story block house. Apartme…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
235 m²
€ 949,919
Art. 3360582 Hello, our esteemed buyer! For sale a masterpiece, title apartment for a famil…
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
72 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 97,227
For sale apartment in the very center of p. Lazarevskoye, to the sea 200m. A minute walk Wat…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
248 m²
€ 762,729
Art. 3354956 Imagine that you walk along the empty St. Petersburg. There is only you and sil…
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 106,167
The apartment is located in the microdistrict of the Hospital Town of the Central District o…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
171 m²
€ 838,164
Art. 4670490 For sale is a truly St. Petersburg apartment with many rooms, water views, and …
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
2 Number of rooms
77 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 118,460
2-room view apartment with wide panoramic windows. View of the mountains. Kitchen 14.1 sq m…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
655 m²
€ 1,675,210
Art. 3352200 A three-level penthouse with a terrace of 71.4m2, with a total living area of 5…
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
59 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 52,163
Three-room apartment for sale with a spacious kitchen: - apartment in residential c…
Apartment
Kuznechiha, Russia
45 m²
3/11 Floor
€ 67,308
We offer for sale a two-room square under a transfer agreement in the rapidly developing are…
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
63 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 71,795
For sale warm, cozy two-room apartment in the square-not Upper Peaches: - A good location o…
2 room apartment
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
7/14 Floor
€ 223,510
Apartment 2 rooms. with repair with sea view! The apartment is equipped with expensive desig…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
136 m²
€ 602,360
Art. 3358324 "Golden Triangle of St. Petersburg", here is the most expensive housing in the …
Apartment
Gatchina, Russia
161 m²
€ 251,449
Art. 41608028 Spacious apartment with an attic a stone's throw from Gatchina Palace and Par…
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 151,442
Direct sale! This is one of the interesting offers of a spacious two-room apartment for pric…
2 room apartment
Murino, Russia
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
13/15 Floor
€ 82,452
Cozy one bedroom apartment for sale in a brick-monolithic house. The apartment is warm, brig…
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
34 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 80,464
One bedroom apartment 33.5 m2 in mkrn. Mamaica 4th. Floor of a 4-story building. Direct vi…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
110 m²
€ 894,041
Art. 3349142 A new elite house with underground parking 1 minute from Palace Square and the …
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
5/12 Floor
€ 145,271
A spacious 2 bedroom apartment for sale in the central district. Sochi. Area: 63 m2. Floor …
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
318 m²
€ 480,547
Art. 3360056 Very spacious, two-level apartment for a large family. 318 square meters, an ap…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
36 m²
€ 123,397
Art. 41608641 Dear customer! We bring to your attention a cozy, furnished one-room apartmen…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
92 m²
€ 422,355
Art. 41996538 Hello dear Buyer! In an elite club house on Kamenoostrovsky Prospekt, surro…
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
25/25 Floor
€ 145,282
Lot number: 4149981, Tatyana Dmitrievna. Free sale. Selling a one-room apartment . High-qual…
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1/2 Floor
€ 26,709
4 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
9/10 Floor
€ 413,494
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
1 Number of rooms
52 m²
5/24 Floor
€ 257,037
Apartment with a total area of 52.4 sqm. ( 37 sq.m residential, 15 sq.m open terrace ) Locat…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
102 m²
€ 894,041
Art. 3326612 A type two-room apartment in a house that is part of the Neva's front facade is…
3 room apartment
Begunitsy, Russia
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 63,942
In 45km from SPb ( Cr. Selo ) in the village of Begunitsa, a three-room apartment is sold on…
