Apartments for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

188 properties total found
Apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
Apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 70 m²
The small historic Santa Clara 79 building, located in the very center of Lisbon opposite th…
€420,000
Apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
Apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Tejo Living Spacious, stylish, well-lit and with modern lines condominium allows you to live…
€500,000
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 51.1m² Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lisb…
€588,000
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 105m² Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lisbo…
€1,17M
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 103 m²
Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lisbon's central avenue - Avenida da…
€1,51M
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 53.11m² Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lis…
€565,000
4 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 211m² and a 43m² terrace. The Lumia residential complex is built o…
€1,68M
4 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 220m² and a 23m² Salitre 183 balcony is a new complex in the histo…
€2,98M
4 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 232 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 232m² and a terrace with a balcony of 56m² Salitre 183 is a new co…
€3,15M
4 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 220m² and a 23m² Salitre 183 balcony is a new complex in the histo…
€2,78M
2 room apartment with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 88 square meters. m balcony 140 square meters. m High Lapa is a new…
€790,000
2 room apartment with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 99 square meters. m and a balcony of 7sq. m High Lapa is a new resi…
€915,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 104 square meters. m and a terrace of 33 square meters. m High Lapa…
€982,650
2 room apartment with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 142 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 142 square meters. m and a balcony of 29 square meters. m High Lapa…
€1,29M
1 room apartment with terrace, with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace, with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 151 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 151 square meters. m and a terrace of 48 square meters. m High La…
€1,43M
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor 4/5
АПАРТАМЕНТЕ Т3 - ЛИСАБОН, ПОРУГАЛИЯЛюксовые апартаменты в центре Лисабона в одном из самых б…
€2,83M
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
Apartment T2 with an area of 97m² and a terrace of 4.50m² 24 de Julho 86 is a new residentia…
€695,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Apartment T2 with an area of 102m² and a terrace of 4.50m² 24 de Julho 86 is a new residenti…
€698,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Three-Bedroom T3 Apartment with an area of 133m² and a veranda of 11m² Conde de Lima is a ne…
€1,25M
1 room apartment with swimming pool in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 169 m²
Three-Bedroom T3 Apartment with an area of 169.40m² and a veranda of 34m² Conde de Lima is a…
€1,10M
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
The 240m ² T4 four-bedroom apartment and the 80m ² Conde de Lima are the new private condomi…
€2,10M
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three-Bedroom Apartment T3 with an area of 144m ² Conde de Lima - is a new private condomini…
€1,000,000
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Two-bedroom T2 with an area of 82m² and a veranda of 1.7m² Passadiço 11 is a new residential…
€660,000
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Two-bedroom T2 with an area of 75m² and a veranda of 1.7m² Passadiço 11 is a new residential…
€535,000
2 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 125.5m², a veranda of 16.9m² Between the famous obs…
€875,000
2 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 152 m²
LIBERDADE 49 is a new complex in the center of Lisbon, on the famous Avenida da Liberdade, s…
€1,46M
2 room apartment with terrace in Seixal, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
€260,000
1 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Apartment with an area of 50.50m² and a terrace of 53m² Glória Studios is a new project, nex…
€615,000
4 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 212 m²
Apartment with four T2 bedrooms with an area of 212m² and a veranda of 9m², In the very cent…
€1,54M
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
Two-bedroom T2 apartment of 143m² and a 4m² veranda In the very center of Abenid da Liberdad…
€1,03M

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

