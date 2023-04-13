Houses for sale in Northern Cyprus

Real estate in Northern Cyprus: Benefits of Acquisition

Thank to the active development of the resort construction market, your dream to own a cozy house in Northern Cyprus can easily become a reality. Some of the country’s advantages are quite obvious — a wonderful mild climate, high-quality natural food, kind and helpful people, a decent level of medical care and a measured rhythm and a tranquility of life.

Strong arguments to buy property in Northern Cyprus

This picturesque country has ideal roads and short distances. High-quality real estate in Northern Cyprus is in demand among wealthy Europeans wishing to spend their lives in ideal Mediterranean conditions — with a smooth change of seasons and plenty of warm sunny days.

A variety of cheap and luxury real estate in Northern Cyprus enables you to make the best choice for living and investment. All types of property are for sale on the island:

apartments, houses and villas for every taste and budget;

one-bedroom city studios at an affordable price;

luxurious mansions on the coast.

Depending on the family composition and the budget, one can consider two-bedroom and three-bedroom villas with an open plan, furnishings and a beautifully designed outdoor area.

With a whole diversity, the cost of real estate in Northern Cyprus will always be lower than the price of similar options in other resort countries of the region. One more advantage for foreign citizens is the opportunity to obtain a residence permit or permanent residency after the acquisition of residential real estate, low taxes and financial benefits for buyers. In the context of steadily rising prices for residential property in Northern Cyprus, such a purchase can be considered as a very good investment.