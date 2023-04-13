Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Northern Cyprus

Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
VIP
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 128 m²
€ 386,837
Комплекс вилл находится в самой живописной части острова в 10 км от Кирении, на границе посе…
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 670,512
Villa 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Closed area 155m2 , Living area 300m2, Land 430m2, Included w…
Villa 3 room villain Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 190 m² Number of floors 1
€ 244,964
Our detached houses are located in Famagusta- Mutluyaka region, the first phase of our proje…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 1
€ 244,964
FORTUNA VILLAS YENIBOGAZICI We are here with our project consisting of 4 spacious duplex …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 127 m²
€ 248,929
Townhouses have 2 or 3 bedrooms. A full finish and furniture package is possible. Ther…
3 room housein Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
3 room house
Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 343 m² 25/26 Floor
€ 877,000
A luxurious penthouse for sale with a personal pool on the terrace, in a new complex under c…
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 464,485
Villa 4 room villain Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
4 bath 220 m²
€ 428,171
Проект  расположен в спокойном, уютном и живописном месте, Северного Кипра, посреди оли…
Villa 3 room villain Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 480 m²
€ 398,112
Status: Villa Number of rooms: 3 + 1 With pool  Total area: 480 sq.m Bathroom: Comb…
Villa 3 room villain Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 390 m²
€ 537,989
Status: Villa Number of rooms: 3 + 1 Total area: 390 sq.m Bathroom: Combined View: at se…
Villa 3 room villain Peristeronari, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peristeronari, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 495 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 412,228
 
3 room townhousein Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 bath 150 m²
€ 290,937
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15…
3 room townhousein Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 bath 150 m²
€ 290,937
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15…
Villa 2 room villain Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 2,030
Luxury villas with sea views for sale in Northern Cyprus These villas in Northern Cyprus ar…
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 155 m²
€ 482,283
2 room housein Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room house
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 406,417
Ready, fully furnished 2+1 villa for sale in Fourseasons, the most popular project in the Is…
Villa 4 room villain Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 900 m² Number of floors 2
€ 648,586
Nestled in the heart of Kyrenia, is designed with one central idea: life as a perpetual holi…
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 163 m² Number of floors 2
€ 363,000
For sale a house located in the popular resort of Protaras, just a few minutes from the famo…
Villa 3 room villain Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 435 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,100,000
Villa for sale on the beach in an elite complex. Landscaped gardens. Smart Home technology. …
Villa 5 room villain Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 348 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,150,000
Modern seafront villa in an exclusive new development of luxury living spaces located in Ayi…
Villa 4 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 466,000
Luxury villa for sale in an elite complex under construction in Perner, Protaras (Famagusta)…
Villa 4 room villain Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
Villa for sale in the most promising area of Ayia Napa, Kokkines. Since Kokkines is a hill, …
Villa 3 room villain Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 477,000
Villa for sale in a new complex in Paralimni, just a few hundred meters from the coastline. …
Villa 5 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 138 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,050,000
For sale a mansion under construction, located on a spacious plot with a magnificent view of…
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
For sale a villa under construction in a new luxury complex. Walking distance to the best be…
Villa 3 room villain Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kapparis, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 205 m² Number of floors 2
€ 423,000
Villa for sale in a complex under construction in Agia Triada, Protaras, Famagusta. The comp…
Villa 3 room villain Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 314 m² Number of floors 2
€ 465,000
Villa for sale in Agia Thekla, near the marina of Ayia Napa, Famagusta. The ideal option for…
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 168 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
Villa for sale in a gated complex in Prtoaras (Famagusta). The location of these villas is i…
Villa 3 room villain Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kapparis, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 205 m² Number of floors 2
€ 423,000
Villa for sale in a complex under construction in Agia Triada, Protaras, Famagusta. The comp…
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 203 m² Number of floors 2
€ 595,000
A house for sale in the picturesque area of Pernera, near the popular resort of Protaras. Th…

Real estate in Northern Cyprus: Benefits of Acquisition

Thank to the active development of the resort construction market, your dream to own a cozy house in Northern Cyprus can easily become a reality. Some of the country’s advantages are quite obvious — a wonderful mild climate, high-quality natural food, kind and helpful people, a decent level of medical care and a measured rhythm and a tranquility of life.

Strong arguments to buy property in Northern Cyprus

This picturesque country has ideal roads and short distances. High-quality real estate in Northern Cyprus is in demand among wealthy Europeans wishing to spend their lives in ideal Mediterranean conditions — with a smooth change of seasons and plenty of warm sunny days.

A variety of cheap and luxury real estate in Northern Cyprus enables you to make the best choice for living and investment. All types of property are for sale on the island:

  • apartments, houses and villas for every taste and budget;
  • one-bedroom city studios at an affordable price;
  • luxurious mansions on the coast.

Depending on the family composition and the budget, one can consider two-bedroom and three-bedroom villas with an open plan, furnishings and a beautifully designed outdoor area.

With a whole diversity, the cost of real estate in Northern Cyprus will always be lower than the price of similar options in other resort countries of the region. One more advantage for foreign citizens is the opportunity to obtain a residence permit or permanent residency after the acquisition of residential real estate, low taxes and financial benefits for buyers. In the context of steadily rising prices for residential property in Northern Cyprus, such a purchase can be considered as a very good investment.

