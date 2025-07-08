Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Karavas
31
Vasilia
14
Agridaki
9
Lapithos
6
61 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
About the Project: Incesu Mediterranean Villas is an exclusive residential project locate…
$426,191
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
About the Project: Incesu Mediterranean Villas is an exclusive residential project locate…
$307,415
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
$443,772
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
$431,746
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Mediterranean Villas🏡 Exclusive villas with sea views in Alsancak, North Cyprus📍 Location:Ne…
$394,605
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$144,196
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
$354,777
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
$227,298
4 bedroom house in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Discover the perfect blend of comfort, luxury, and natural beauty with these stunning 4-bedr…
$383,420
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
$150,329
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
$144,256
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
$239,324
Villa in Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Area 115 m²
The Cozy village of Alssanzhak, located in the beautiful Northern Cyprus, where you will fin…
$264,910
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
$162,356
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$715,567
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
$282,619
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
$180,395
4 bedroom Mansion in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
$252,553
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
$541,185
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$317,613
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
$141,911
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
$210,461
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$198,314
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$180,275
Villa 5 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
$444,963
Villa 7 rooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 rooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 4
This beautiful villa is located in Alsanjak, 7 + 2, is a rare house where you can enjoy incr…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
$354,777
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Комплекс вилл находится в самой живописной части острова в 10 км от Кирении, на границе посе…
$425,420
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
$264,519
Property types in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi

villas
mansions
bungalows
townhouses

Properties features in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
