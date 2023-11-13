Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
€337,614
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Villa For Sale in Prestigious Residential Area in Girne North Cyprus Located on the northern…
€459,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Villa For Sale in Prestigious Residential Area in Girne North Cyprus Located on the northern…
€402,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 451 m²
Ultra Luxe Villas with Unique Sea View in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an ancient city that h…
€1,07M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Ultra Luxe Villas with Unique Sea View in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an ancient city that h…
€917,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea-View Chic Detached Villa with Private Pool in Girne Çatalköy Girne, a popular settlement…
€837,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas for Sale with Private Pools in a Complex Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Girn…
€642,000
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Twin Properties in Girne Catalkoy, the Pearl of City Life Meeting the Sea Catalkoy i…
€298,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with private pool, with Fitted Wardrobes, with Close to Golf Course in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with private pool, with Fitted Wardrobes, with Close to Golf Course
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€227,747
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with garage, with fireplace in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with garage, with fireplace
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
€400,502
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€263,167
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with fireplace, with Close to Golf Course in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with fireplace, with Close to Golf Course
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€217,389
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with fireplace in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with fireplace
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€250,636
