Pool Houses for sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
5
Kyrenia
43
Girne Belediyesi
192
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
87
Villa in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Area 304 m²
We welcome you in the world of luxury and amenities, where the exceptional opportunities for…
$1,20M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with private pool, ready to move, built on a 479 m2 land in the Tuzla region of Famagu…
$489,126
Duplex 2 rooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 rooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention a new, large -scale project in Esperte in Northern Cyprus, whic…
Price on request
Villa in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Area 345 m²
An exclusive complex of 8 villas in a modern style located in the unique village of Bellapai…
$1,02M
Close
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-room villa 390m2 with private pool 400m from the sea!🌊 A unique opportunity to be…
$571,946
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Selling to Sea Terra Reserve 3+1North Cyprus Tatlisu; 100 sq + 20 sq terrace + 25 gardens. S…
$139,062
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with private pool, ready to move, built on a 479 m2 land in the Tuzla region of Famagu…
$651,352
Duplex 3 rooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 rooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new residential complex in the area of Esentepe. The project is located on …
Price on request
Villa in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Area 200 m²
We present a unique project, the embodiment of a modern lifestyle and exceptional comfort in…
$504,346
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Three-bedroom townhouse of 125 m2 with a spacious terrace of 43 m2 and a private garden 900 …
$222,973
Duplex 1 bedroom in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 1 bedroom
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/7
Campaign 1 – Rental Guarantee ● Campaign Process o Valid until December 31, 2024 or while …
$199,738
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Your Cozy Dream House in a picturesque Boise! ​​ The representation of the Projective -Mim…
$440,424
Villa 5 rooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 2
We are pleased to present to your attention a luxurious complex of 29 villas on the first co…
Price on request
Duplex 3 rooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 rooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
The residential complex is located in the Alsandzhak area, the tourist pearl of the Northern…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 2
Natulux is a high-end residential development in Küçük Erenköy, Turkey, emphasizing integrat…
$1,53M
Villa in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Area 305 m²
Welcome to the Will project - the perfect combination of comfort and luxury in the heart of …
$752,586
Close
Villa in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 180 m²
On the shores of the brilliant Mediterranean Sea, in the very heart of a secluded Entrust, t…
$2,65M
Close
Townhouse 2 rooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Private complex of luxury apartments and villas with a unique concept in the most picturesqu…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: villas and Townhai in a unique residential complex on the island of North C…
$528,561
Villa in Northern Cyprus
Villa
Northern Cyprus
Area 195 m²
Iskele Long Beach Villa Complex is a unique complex of 10 cozy villas, where modern architec…
$536,443
Close
4 bedroom Mansion in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
$541,185
4 bedroom house in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Three-storey detached house located at Ayios Dometios area . The ground floor comprises of a…
$787,233
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Floor 1/10
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: villas3+1Premiclassanaserenekyrene. Building: …
$504,080
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Floor 1/3
What do you get: a new complex with spacious layouts in the Greek area, Northern Cyprus. On …
$410,609
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
Mare Blue Villas — Premium villas on the first coastline of the Northern Cyprus unique pr…
$1,01M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/7
What do you get: three -story premium class villas in the prestigious district of Garnes on …
$717,731
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
$204,448
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
$774,415
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
$270,472
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
$751,646
