Houses for sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Trikomo
12
43 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Boaz is located in the south-eastern part of the island on the road from Famagusta to Karpa…
€421,429
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€519,570
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
€576,145
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Cozy townhouse 185 m² with its own plot of land 285 m² in a small complex in Boaz. The beaut…
€456,067
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa 3+1 (210 m²) with its own plot of land 420 m², with a roof terrace of 85 m² an…
€438,748
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
New complex in Tatlysu. The village of Tatlysu is a 30-minute drive from the center of Kyre…
€686,987
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a 5-room villa of 293 m² with its own plot of land of 400 m² 1 …
€571,527
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a 4-room villa of 219 m² with its own plot of land of 300 m² 1 …
€488,973
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
4-room bungalow 200 m² with its own plot of land 400 m² 1 kilometer from the sea. The comple…
€476,272
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with by the sea, with вид на море in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with by the sea, with вид на море
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Luxury villa 3+2( 390 m²) with swimming pool 45 m² and own garden 150 m². Also for convenien…
€1,44M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Construction of the complex, consisting of 28 detached villas, will begin in July 2023.. Its…
€565,754
Villa 2 room villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Вилла класса люкс. Проект "Four Seasons Life", который предлагает четыре сезона роскошной ж…
€525,717
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a low-rise residential complex in the Iskele area. The proje…
€114,500
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious Sea and Mountain View Bungalows in Tatlısu, Gazimağusa Luxurious bungalows are loc…
€869,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
Contemporary Bungalows by the Sea in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Tatlisu is a coastal town in Ga…
€741,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Design Villas with Sea View in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Modern villas are located in T…
€307,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Design Villas with Sea View in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Modern villas are located in T…
€261,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 1
New Holiday and Investment Houses in a Unique Environment in Famagusta Modern houses are sit…
€1,12M
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Bungalows in a Wellness-Concept Complex in Tatlisu Northern Cyprus Tatlısu region, located i…
€602,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 1
Bungalow Houses in a Comprehensive Residential Complex in North Cyprus Gazimagusa Located on…
€598,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 000 m²
Magnificent four bedroom villa for sale in Tatlisu area. Villa with a closed area of 154 m2,…
€339,683
Villa 3 room villa in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 700 m²
Our ready to move in 3+1 villa in Esentepe Tatlisu with magnificant sea and mountain view is…
€382,567
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex project in the popular Iskele district went on sale. A complex wit…
€161,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 1
€392,000
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of a low-rise residential complex in the Iskele region. The …
€183,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Townhouses have 2 or 3 bedrooms. A full finish and furniture package is possible. Ther…
€258,782
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 343 m²
Floor 25/26
A luxurious penthouse for sale with a personal pool on the terrace, in a new complex under c…
€877,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale on the beach in an elite complex. Landscaped gardens. Smart Home technology. …
€5,10M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with Pool, with Storeroom in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with Pool, with Storeroom
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in the most promising area of Ayia Napa, Kokkines. Since Kokkines is a hill, …
€700,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with Pool, with Storeroom in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with Pool, with Storeroom
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern seafront villa in an exclusive new development of luxury living spaces located in Ayi…
€2,15M

