Houses for sale in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
5
Enkomi
7
31 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
$124,072
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 235 m²
$157,481
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
We present you a residential complex in one of the most popular cities of the Northern Cypru…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious villages with views of the sea for sale in Northern Cyprus these   villas in the…
$2,237
Leave a request
House 15 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
House 15 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 4
Whole Building for Sale 50 m from Salamis Street in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Cyprus is the th…
$1,49M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
Villas in a Central Location in Tuzla Gazimağusa Cyprus is the third biggest island in the M…
$533,743
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Semi-Detached Villas by the Sea in Northern Cyprus, Tatlısu Tatlısu is a picturesque living …
$427,905
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
Chic-Bungalows with Large Terraces in North Cyprus Gazimağusa The bungalows are situated in …
$855,810
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses for Sale Close to the City Center in Yeni Boğaziçi Gazimağusa Gazimağusa is home to f…
$501,878
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
One-story villa 3 + 1 with a spacious living room, three bedrooms and a large four-poster te…
$178,412
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
ПЕНТХАУС 2+1 В УНИКАЛЬНОМ КОМПЛЕКСЕ От 137.500 £ Эксклюзивный комплекс на первой ли…
$136,826
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Villas in a Branded Project in Tatlısu Gazimağusa Esentepe-Tatlısu is a quickly dev…
$2,00M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with private pool, ready to move, built on a 479 m2 land in the Tuzla region of Famagu…
$489,126
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in North Cyprus Gazimağusa Yeniboğaziçi Cyprus is the third biggest island i…
$487,083
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in North Cyprus Gazimağusa Yeniboğaziçi Cyprus is the third biggest island i…
$608,854
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi Detached Villas in Gazimağusa, Yeni Boğaziçi North Cyprus Gazimağusa, which is home to …
$454,080
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Новая вилла. В процессе строительства. 50 м от моря. 555 кв.м общей площади. 3-х уровневая. …
$867,406
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in North Cyprus Gazimağusa Yeniboğaziçi Cyprus is the third biggest island i…
$542,847
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Floor 1/2
Villas Near the Sea in Yeni Boğaziçi North Cyprus Yeni Boğaziçi is a CittaSlow town situated…
$421,077
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with private pool, ready to move, built on a 479 m2 land in the Tuzla region of Famagu…
$651,352
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/2
Villas Near the Sea in Yeni Boğaziçi North Cyprus Yeni Boğaziçi is a CittaSlow town situated…
$583,817
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Floor 2
ID: CP-677   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -500M – D…
$503,258
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Houses Close to the Sea in Gazimağusa North Cyprus The elegant houses are located i…
$529,191
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
Detached Villa Near the Amenities in Gazimağusa North Cyprus The stylish villa is situated …
$588,369
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
$184,323
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 1 bedroom
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 185 m²
$134,441
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
$322,565
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-695   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -1200M – …
$354,001
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Stylish-Design Villas in Gazimağusa North Cyprus The villas in Gazimağusa are in a…
$501,878
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Stylloi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Stylloi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
$89,858
Leave a request

