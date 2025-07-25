Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
3
Kyrenia
36
Girne Belediyesi
186
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
82
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 309 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$1,01M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 347 m²
About the Project: Just steps from the Mediterranean Sea Casa del Mare is a luxury resident…
$3,00M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$743,621
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$1,04M
