Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
5
Kyrenia
43
Girne Belediyesi
191
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
87
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
54 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
$299,456
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
$751,646
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
$774,415
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
·   Project,   located on a large plot of land integrated into the historical texture of the…
$751,646
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Closed area 155m2 , Living area 300m2, Land 430m2, Included w…
$737,389
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Villas 2 + 1 for sale, 200 meters from the sea.-Chemical service, immediate delivery, walk t…
$156,342
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$204,328
Leave a request
Villa in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Area 409 m²
A residential complex with villas, which are great for a comfortable life in Cyrian, and are…
$722,483
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
Mare Blue Villas — Premium villas on the first coastline of the Northern Cyprus unique pr…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Mansion 8 rooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 8 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 527 m²
First of all, we wanted to give information about the architect who designed the special pro…
$2,89M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
$530,386
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 457 m²
Status: Villa Number of rooms: 5 + 1 Total area: 457 sq.m  Bathroom: Combined Vi…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
$457,001
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
Our detached houses are located in Famagusta- Mutluyaka region, the first phase of our proje…
$362,152
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 379 m²
Status: Villa Number of rooms: 4 + 1 Total area: 379sq.m  Bathroom: Combined Vie…
$987,909
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
If you are looking to wake up with the most fantastic views over the Mediterranean sea and p…
$302,762
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
$709,554
Leave a request
Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
$12,03M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 2
47 PREMIUM VILLAS BY Luxury Life Consisting of 47 premium villas in total with 3+1 and 4+…
$784,102
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
$227,298
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 2
HARMONY VILLAS Affordable Than you Think 140 m2 - 3+1 Duplex Swimming Pool Good …
$166,032
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Mareblue Beach Villas – ESENTEPE – TRNC BUILDING MATERIALS AND FEATURES *CHILLINGS: REYNEA…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Villa in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 2
Mareblue Beach Villas – ESENTEPE – TRNC BUILDING MATERIALS AND FEATURES *CHILLINGS: REYNEA…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 2
Natulux is a high-end residential development in Küçük Erenköy, Turkey, emphasizing integrat…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
$210,461
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi detached holiday and living villas, exclusive pre launch prices. 40% downpayment and…
$324,002
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Templos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Templos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4+1 in 5 polions from the city center. Zeyitenlik district, Course. With a closed area…
$781,407
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with private pool, ready to move, built on a 479 m2 land in the Tuzla region of Famagu…
$489,126
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom house
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
$216,476
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
$252,553
Leave a request

Property types in Northern Cyprus

villas
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go