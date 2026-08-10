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Houses for sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

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villas
20
bungalows
4
townhouses
4
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34 properties total found
Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 250 m²
Description of object: 3+1 Villa in La Isla Villas, North Cyprus Modern and spacious 3-bedr…
$460,121
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Cozy Two-Storey 2+1 Townhouse Near Long Beach 🌴🏖 A comfortable two-storey 2+1 townhouse i…
$218,853
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Mountain and Sea-View Villas in İskele Boğaz İskele is a beautiful city in North Cyprus, sit…
$624,105
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TekceTekce
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Houses in İskele Dipkarpaz Intertwined with Nature Dipkarpaz, a virgin region locat…
$132,441
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 200 m²
Description of the site: We offer a modern half-village in one of the most popular residenti…
$854,508
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Villas in North Cyprus İskele Cyprus is the third largest island in the Mediterrane…
$504,063
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnolia Residence consists of 5 detached villas, 6 semi-detached villas, and 36 apartments …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near the Renowned Beaches in İskele Ötüken North Cyprus is one of the most secure cou…
$761,639
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Stylish Bungalows on the Karpas Peninsula in North Cyprus Cyprus, the pearl of the Mediterra…
$186,768
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Houses in İskele Dipkarpaz Intertwined with Nature Dipkarpaz, a virgin region locat…
$249,642
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Iskele North Cyprus Located on the eastern coas…
$549,151
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3 bedroom house in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near the Beaches in İskele North Cyprus Cyprus is the 3rd biggest island in the Medit…
$518,911
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylishly Designed Villas in Iskele Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus is a peaceful country th…
$877,766
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near the Renowned Beaches in İskele Ötüken North Cyprus is one of the most secure cou…
$794,511
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Royal Sun Elite Residence | 3+1 Villa 🌴 For sale: a spacious 3+1 villa in the residential…
$290,608
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Storey 3+1 Villa in Sea Pearl Residence — Only 400m from the Sea 🌊🏡 A cozy 3-bedroom …
$383,426
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 42 m²
Description of object: Studio Apartment in Royal Life Residence, North Cyprus Comfortable a…
$92,554
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 120 m²
Description of object: 2+2 Townhouse in Royal Sun Residence, North Cyprus Comfortable 2-bed…
$210,341
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Marina Views in North Cyprus Yeni Erenköy The villas are located in Yeni Erenköy…
$709,850
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near Picturesque Beached in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Gazimağusa is a well-developed ho…
$571,826
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2 bedroom house in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylishly Designed Villas in Iskele Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus is a peaceful country th…
$381,556
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3 bedroom house in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylishly Designed Villas in Iskele Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus is a peaceful country th…
$466,346
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Stylish Bungalows on the Karpas Peninsula in North Cyprus Cyprus, the pearl of the Mediterra…
$140,368
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 46 m²
Description of object: Studio Apartment in Royal Sun, North Cyprus Compact and functional s…
$92,576
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom townthouse in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Special Design in Developed Complex in North Cyprus Iskele Iskele is a …
$465,767
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 200 m²
Description of object: A spacious 3+1 townhouse on the Mediterranean coast with a private ga…
$243,206
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Corner 3+1 Villa in Sea Pearl Residence — Close to the Pool and the Sea 🌊🏡 A bea…
$398,763
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Houses in İskele Dipkarpaz Intertwined with Nature Dipkarpaz, a virgin region locat…
$337,479
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Villa 5+1 with private pool 3 minutes from the beach, IskeleSpacious villa of 250 m2 on a pl…
$429,540
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3 bedroom townthouse in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Three-bedroom townhouse of 125 m2 with a spacious terrace of 43 m2 and a private garden 900 …
$222,973
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