Houses for sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

15 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a 5-room villa of 293 m² with its own plot of land of 400 m² 1 …
€571,527
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a 4-room villa of 219 m² with its own plot of land of 300 m² 1 …
€488,973
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
4-room bungalow 200 m² with its own plot of land 400 m² 1 kilometer from the sea. The comple…
€476,272
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Construction of the complex, consisting of 28 detached villas, will begin in July 2023.. Its…
€565,754
Villa 2 room villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Вилла класса люкс. Проект "Four Seasons Life", который предлагает четыре сезона роскошной ж…
€525,717
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a low-rise residential complex in the Iskele area. The proje…
€114,500
Villa Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new villas in Iskele – Northern Cyprus. Planned villas 3 + 1 and 4 + 1.…
€420,024
Villa Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new villas in Iskele – Northern Cyprus. Penthouses 2 + 1 with an area o…
€166,859
Duplex in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new apartments in Iskele – Northern Cyprus. The residential complex inc…
€201,381
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex project in the popular Iskele district went on sale. A complex wit…
€161,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 1
€392,000
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of a low-rise residential complex in the Iskele region. The …
€183,500
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 343 m²
Floor 25/26
A luxurious penthouse for sale with a personal pool on the terrace, in a new complex under c…
€877,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with public pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with public pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€122,623
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with public pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with public pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€153,857
