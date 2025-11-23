Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

8 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover Habitat: The Perfect Geographical Crossroads. Experience the unique concept of a Re…
$427,548
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Selling to Sea Terra Reserve 3+1North Cyprus Tatlisu; 100 sq + 20 sq terrace + 25 gardens. S…
$139,062
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 2
Natulux is a high-end residential development in Küçük Erenköy, Turkey, emphasizing integrat…
$1,53M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Townhouses have 2 or 3 bedrooms. A full finish and furniture package is possible. Ther…
$273,758
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Beautiful townhouse with two bedrooms and three modern bathrooms, located in the picturesque…
$296,738
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Loft 1+1Description:A unique loft with an area of 60 m2 with a balcony (6 m2) for breakfast …
$209,065
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse in the picturesque area of the TRNC. Keys in December 2025. 2 bedrooms 3 bathrooms…
$311,618
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 567 m²
Number of floors 3
Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views Block A , 4+1 Villa 567 m2 with Pool 40 m2 …
$2,80M
