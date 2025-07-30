Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

3 bedroom house in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-Detached Villa with Fireplace and Rooftop Terrace in Yeniboğaziçi Yeniboğaziçi, a neigh…
$423,365
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limnia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limnia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 311 m²
About the Project: Magnolia Residence is a coastal community in Iskele, Northern Cyprus, …
$564,436
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limnia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limnia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
About the Project: Sprada Villas is a smart residential community in Yeni Boğaziçi, North…
$538,595
3 bedroom townthouse in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 3
The house has 3 floors, a large living room combined with a kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms…
$290,632
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Majestic Villas – the epitome of luxury and elegance in North CyprusWelcome to DEMS Majestic…
$594,251
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limnia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limnia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 384 m²
About the Project: Magnolia Residence is a coastal community in Iskele, Northern Cyprus, …
$673,243
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
$175,107
