Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Trikomo
35
Spathariko
7
Bogazi
4
Perivolia tou Trikomou
3
House Delete
Clear all
53 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
$138,242
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylishly Designed Villas in Iskele Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus is a peaceful country th…
$866,912
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 hosts, apartments of three floors (3+1), three bedrooms, 4 san. Uzla. On the 1st…
$385,101
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 455 m²
About the Villas  ÖTÜKEN 8 NESTS VILLAS is an exclusive collection of 8 high-end villas, bl…
$527,836
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Вилла класса люкс. Проект "Four Seasons Life", который предлагает четыре сезона роскошной ж…
$559,113
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near Picturesque Beached in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Gazimağusa is a well-developed ho…
$565,131
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready to Move Villas Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele İskele is a developing area of Nor…
$584,346
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Special Design in Developed Complex in North Cyprus Iskele Iskele is a …
$458,887
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Your Cozy Dream House in a picturesque Boise! ​​ The representation of the Projective -Mim…
$440,424
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy villa located in one of the favorite   complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for both our…
$132,506
Leave a request
Duplex 2 rooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a low-rise residential complex in the Iskele area. The proje…
Price on request
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Houses in İskele Dipkarpaz Intertwined with Nature Dipkarpaz, a virgin region locat…
$248,142
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-684   LOCATİON: Cyprus/iskele / Otuken – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance…
$531,332
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Iskele North Cyprus Located on the eastern coas…
$561,741
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
“ Sea pearls and rdquo ;: Located in the center of. Iskele A total of 52 villas and nbsp; In…
$276,251
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa located in one of the favorite   complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for both o…
$160,800
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy villa located in one of the favorite   complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for both our…
$138,267
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in a Luxury Project in İskele North Cyprus İskele is located on the northeast coast …
$597,909
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near the Renowned Beaches in İskele Ötüken North Cyprus is one of the most secure cou…
$783,272
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
$147,458
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy villa located in one of the favorite   complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for both our…
$132,506
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Villa 5+1 with private pool 3 minutes from the beach, IskeleSpacious villa of 250 m2 on a pl…
$429,540
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
$117,967
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in one of the favorites and nbsp; Northern Cyprus complexes, excellent for both…
$226,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
“ Sea pearls ”: Located in the center of. Iskele A total of 52 villas     By …
$264,741
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
The characteristics of the villa: site area: 850 m2 is enough to create your garden or …
$943,767
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Luxury apartment 3+1 in La Isla Villas - Modern life by the sea 🌊Immerse yourself in a pre…
$271,695
Leave a request
Villa in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Area 143 m²
Chic villas in an elite complex located only 600 meters from the picturesque shore of the se…
$341,967
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 2
villas 3+1 in the Sunrise complex in Yenbrandi. The area of ​​the land plot is 260 m2, the …
$264,255
Leave a request
Mansion 8 rooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 8 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 527 m²
First of all, we wanted to give information about the architect who designed the special pro…
$2,89M
Leave a request

Property types in Iskele Belediyesi

villas
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go