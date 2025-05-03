Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Northern Cyprus

123 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 235 m²
$157,481
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$150,329
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
$318,698
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
$227,298
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$198,435
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
$204,448
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
$299,456
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
$162,356
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-room villa 390m2 with private pool 400m from the sea!🌊 A unique opportunity to be…
$571,946
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Selling to Sea Terra Reserve 3+1North Cyprus Tatlisu; 100 sq + 20 sq terrace + 25 gardens. S…
$139,062
Villa 6 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
$463,014
4 bedroom Mansion in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
$252,553
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
$252,553
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$239,324
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with private pool, ready to move, built on a 479 m2 land in the Tuzla region of Famagu…
$651,352
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
$541,185
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
$239,324
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
$263,377
3 bedroom townthouse in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Three-bedroom townhouse of 125 m2 with a spacious terrace of 43 m2 and a private garden 900 …
$222,973
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
$322,565
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
$248,260
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
$443,772
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$144,196
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
In the Alsancak region of Kyrenia, 5 minutes from Merit hotels, at the foothills of the magn…
$457,829
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
$318,698
4 bedroom Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
$300,538
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 2
Natulux is a high-end residential development in Küçük Erenköy, Turkey, emphasizing integrat…
$1,53M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
$264,459
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
$180,395
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$423,327
