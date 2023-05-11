Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Latvia

772 properties total found
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/6
€ 143,000
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
€ 429,000
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 348,800
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€ 296,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 82,560
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 300,500
1 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€ 192,000
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€ 142,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€ 180,000
2 room apartment in Tiraine, Latvia
2 room apartment
Tiraine, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€ 140,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€ 275,000
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 360,000
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 360,000
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€ 170,000
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€ 300,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 179,280
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€ 320,000
7 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
7 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 613 m²
€ 1,236,000
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
€ 503,250
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
€ 326,000
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 131 m²
€ 324,750
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 134 m²
€ 327,000
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€ 312,112
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 115,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€ 260,000
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 250,000
1 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€ 250,000
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
€ 485,000
3 room apartment in Mezares, Latvia
3 room apartment
Mezares, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
€ 215,380

