Latvia
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Latvia
772 properties total found
New
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
1
109 m²
1/6
€ 143,000
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4
2
143 m²
€ 429,000
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
2
94 m²
1/3
€ 348,800
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4
2
148 m²
€ 296,000
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
1
65 m²
5/5
€ 82,560
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4
2
83 m²
1/3
€ 300,500
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2
1
116 m²
€ 192,000
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
1
48 m²
€ 142,000
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
1
61 m²
€ 180,000
2 room apartment
Tiraine, Latvia
3
1
109 m²
€ 140,000
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
2
110 m²
€ 275,000
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
1
100 m²
3/3
€ 360,000
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
5
3
240 m²
3/3
€ 360,000
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
5
1
103 m²
€ 170,000
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4
2
136 m²
€ 300,000
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
1
75 m²
€ 179,280
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
1
43 m²
€ 160,000
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
2
109 m²
€ 320,000
7 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
7
613 m²
€ 1,236,000
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
98 m²
€ 503,250
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4
177 m²
€ 326,000
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4
131 m²
€ 324,750
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4
134 m²
€ 327,000
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
2
87 m²
€ 312,112
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
2
77 m²
1/4
€ 115,000
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
2
95 m²
€ 260,000
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
2
97 m²
3/3
€ 250,000
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2
1
98 m²
€ 250,000
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4
2
138 m²
€ 485,000
3 room apartment
Mezares, Latvia
4
104 m²
€ 215,380
