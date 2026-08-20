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Apartments for sale in Jelgava, Latvia

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10 properties total found
1 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
$40,189
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale beautiful and well-kept two-room apartment with high-quality, exclusive decoration …
$99,270
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1 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/5
$34,235
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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Apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
Apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
$179,130
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4 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
$223,508
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2 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
$125,044
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3 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
$252,946
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Apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
Apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Area 138 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
$557,383
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3 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
$220,125
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2 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 6/6
$61,986
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