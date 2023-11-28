Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Jelgava
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Jelgava, Latvia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
5 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jelgava, Latvia
5 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 197 m²
Floor 5/6
Duplex apartment with access to the roof of the house. The apartment consists of two floors.…
€900,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system in Jelgava, Latvia
2 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 6/6
€59,000
Leave a request
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Jelgava, Latvia
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
Area 138 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€530,530
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Jelgava, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€240,760
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Jelgava, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€209,520
Leave a request
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Jelgava, Latvia
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€170,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Jelgava, Latvia
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€119,020
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Jelgava, Latvia
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€212,740
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with gaurded area in Jelgava, Latvia
4 room apartment with parking, with gaurded area
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/6
3-bedroom of apartment of vitkh of an of amazing of viev then St.Peter's of ckhurckh for hal…
€600,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Jelgava, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir