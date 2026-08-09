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Apartments for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

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1 BHK
35
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58
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485 properties total found
1 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/3
Elegant Apartment in the Heart of Jūrmala – Jomas Street 65/67 For sale: a modern and spacio…
$172,789
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2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
3-room apartment for sale in an elite complex - Sun Terraces! Description: - The project…
$763,393
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer for sale apartments in a new exclusive residential project in the dune area in Jurm…
$605,011
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Modern A+ class apartments near the sea! New apartments in the project Villa Astor, moder…
$290,370
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
This modern, fully renovated 2-room apartment is located in a well-maintained building in Jū…
$62,242
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2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Spacious apartment in the Sky Garden complex. For sale is a bright two bedroom apartment …
$216,220
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
We offer an apartment in a renovated building in Dubulti, at 55a Slokas Street.The apartment…
$116,031
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
New 3-room terraced home inside a fenced complex Comfort begins with location. This new p…
$230,780
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Apartment in Bulduri in 10 min. walking distance from the sea! Available for sale and for…
$351,161
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/4
Amazing 2 level apartment in Jurmala, Lielupe for sale! Lielupe is part of Jurmala, 19 km fr…
$1,03M
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3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer to buy exclusive apartments in a new project in Jurmala on Dzinatri Avenue! The hou…
$611,754
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3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 2
new building, all city communications, panoramic windows, independent heating, secured area,…
$394,504
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 168 m²
Floor 5/8
We offer for sale a spacious apartment in a new project Park House. This is a house in the …
$600,212
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3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 6/6
$419,316
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
Comfortable and bright apartments in the new Pine Wood project in the Jaundubulti district o…
$513,235
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Invest in seaside property – stability and growth in one of Jūrmala’s finest areas. In re…
$127,765
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 2
new building, all city communications, exclusive finishing in a modern style, modern refurbi…
$382,901
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer for sale a spacious apartment in a new project in the heart of Jurmala, literally 2…
$1,62M
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3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
new building, all city communications, panoramic windows, floor heating, secured area, well-…
$413,800
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Elegant renovation in Majori, reimagined for modern living. In the very heart of Jūrmala,…
$205,397
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/7
$686,781
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3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 8/8
Jurmala Park House - a modern house in the heart of Jurmala. Opposite is the Dzintari Forest…
$321,168
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3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
An apartment is offered for sale in the modern residential complex “Turaidas Kvartāls” next …
$324,886
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/2
New building first line, windows to the Lielupe River. Clean finishing, fully furnished, rea…
$94,160
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3 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Description: -The project was commissioned in 2011. Small apartment building with luxury ap…
$1,12M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 114 m²
Floor 3
We offer an apartment for sale in Majori, at 15 Jomas Street.The apartment has a total area …
$371,298
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 2
new building, all city communications, modern refurbishment, panoramic windows, fully furnis…
$609,161
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Floor 3
new building, all city communications, modern refurbishment, independent heating, secured ar…
$289,497
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
New 3-room terraced home inside a fenced complex Comfort begins with location. This new p…
$230,075
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Four-room apartment with a large terrace on the first beach line in Bulduri in the Jūras Pil…
$571,957
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Jurmala, Latvia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
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