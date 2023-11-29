Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Jurmala
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

1 BHK
39
2 BHK
110
3 BHK
57
4 BHK
11
Apartment To archive
Clear all
582 properties total found
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Compact studio-type apartments in Dzintari. For sale is a cozy 1-room studio apartment on…
€49,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Compact studio-type apartments in Dzintari. For sale is a cozy 1-room studio apartment on…
€95,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Total area, including a closed courtyard - 73.5 sq.m. Living area - 30.9 sq.m. Layout: 1 l…
€119,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Total area, including a closed courtyard - 53.2 sq.m. Living area - 32.7 sq.m. Layout: 1 l…
€84,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Total area, including a closed courtyard - 74.4 sq.m. Living area - 37.5 sq.m. Layout: 1 l…
€112,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Total area, including a closed courtyard - 41 sq.m. Living area - 32.5 sq.m. Layout: 1 liv…
€84,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Compact studio-type apartments in Dzintari. For sale is a cozy 1-room studio apartment on…
€53,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Unique layout, the apartment obiedenina from 2 neighboring rooms for comfortable living and …
€149,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
3 room apartment by the sea. Elite complex consisting of three buildings Dune Residence, …
€300,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
5 room apartment by the sea for your family. Elite complex consisting of three buildings …
€380,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Apartment on the beach for your family. Elite complex consisting of three buildings Dune …
€495,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
A three-storey apartment for sale in Dzintari with a separate entrance, in a new modern resi…
€850,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/4
€450,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Cozy 2-room apartment overlooking the forest. Description: - The house was completely …
€106,343
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Cozy 2-room apartment overlooking the forest. Description: - The house was completely …
€123,395
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Cozy 2-room apartment overlooking the forest. Description: - The house was completely …
€106,343
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Cozy 2-room apartment overlooking the forest. Description: - The house was completely …
€98,672
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with internet in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with internet
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Two-level apartment in an interesting project "Muižas nami" Description: - Two-level a…
€316,200
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/3
€599,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Cozy apartment in the project "Juras Pils" overlooking the dunes. Description: - First…
€350,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Penthouse in an exclusive building in Majori Description: - Four bedroom apartment in …
€680,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Exclusive apartment overlooking Lielupe river for sale. Description: - New interior de…
€575,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
Apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
€285,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
€303,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
Apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
€325,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
For sale unique 3-room apartment 50 m from the sea. Description: - The house was built…
€290,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Beautiful, spacious flat near beach for sale. Description: - Underground parking inclu…
€385,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in good condition, with restaurant, with лифт in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment in good condition, with restaurant, with лифт
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 4/9
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€337,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Jurmala, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir