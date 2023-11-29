UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Latvia
Residential
Jurmala
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Jurmala, Latvia
1 BHK
39
2 BHK
110
3 BHK
57
4 BHK
11
Apartment
Clear all
582 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
1
1
35 m²
Compact studio-type apartments in Dzintari. For sale is a cozy 1-room studio apartment on…
€49,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity
Jurmala, Latvia
2
1
33 m²
Compact studio-type apartments in Dzintari. For sale is a cozy 1-room studio apartment on…
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
2
1
74 m²
Total area, including a closed courtyard - 73.5 sq.m. Living area - 30.9 sq.m. Layout: 1 l…
€119,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
2
1
53 m²
Total area, including a closed courtyard - 53.2 sq.m. Living area - 32.7 sq.m. Layout: 1 l…
€84,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
2
1
74 m²
Total area, including a closed courtyard - 74.4 sq.m. Living area - 37.5 sq.m. Layout: 1 l…
€112,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
2
1
41 m²
Total area, including a closed courtyard - 41 sq.m. Living area - 32.5 sq.m. Layout: 1 liv…
€84,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
1
1
35 m²
Compact studio-type apartments in Dzintari. For sale is a cozy 1-room studio apartment on…
€53,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity
Jurmala, Latvia
4
1
86 m²
Unique layout, the apartment obiedenina from 2 neighboring rooms for comfortable living and …
€149,500
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Jurmala, Latvia
3
2
119 m²
3 room apartment by the sea. Elite complex consisting of three buildings Dune Residence, …
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement
Jurmala, Latvia
5
2
170 m²
5 room apartment by the sea for your family. Elite complex consisting of three buildings …
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Jurmala, Latvia
4
2
183 m²
Apartment on the beach for your family. Elite complex consisting of three buildings Dune …
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet
Jurmala, Latvia
6
4
245 m²
A three-storey apartment for sale in Dzintari with a separate entrance, in a new modern resi…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
4
113 m²
2/4
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet
Jurmala, Latvia
2
1
37 m²
Cozy 2-room apartment overlooking the forest. Description: - The house was completely …
€106,343
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet
Jurmala, Latvia
2
1
43 m²
Cozy 2-room apartment overlooking the forest. Description: - The house was completely …
€123,395
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet
Jurmala, Latvia
2
1
37 m²
Cozy 2-room apartment overlooking the forest. Description: - The house was completely …
€106,343
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet
Jurmala, Latvia
2
1
35 m²
Cozy 2-room apartment overlooking the forest. Description: - The house was completely …
€98,672
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with internet
Jurmala, Latvia
3
2
102 m²
Two-level apartment in an interesting project "Muižas nami" Description: - Two-level a…
€316,200
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
4
124 m²
1/3
€599,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Jurmala, Latvia
3
2
116 m²
Cozy apartment in the project "Juras Pils" overlooking the dunes. Description: - First…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Jurmala, Latvia
4
2
211 m²
Penthouse in an exclusive building in Majori Description: - Four bedroom apartment in …
€680,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Jurmala, Latvia
3
2
133 m²
Exclusive apartment overlooking Lielupe river for sale. Description: - New interior de…
€575,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2
82 m²
€303,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
100 m²
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2
2
132 m²
€325,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Jurmala, Latvia
3
2
70 m²
For sale unique 3-room apartment 50 m from the sea. Description: - The house was built…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Jurmala, Latvia
3
1
116 m²
Beautiful, spacious flat near beach for sale. Description: - Underground parking inclu…
€385,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment in good condition, with restaurant, with лифт
Jurmala, Latvia
4
2
132 m²
4/9
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€337,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
20
Properties features in Jurmala, Latvia
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL