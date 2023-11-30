Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in kekavas pagasts, Latvia

3 room apartment in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
3 room apartment
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 5/5
Sunny and cozy 3-room apartment for sale in year 2021 renovated house in Valdlauci. The apa…
€93,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€98,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
We offer for sale a sunny 4-room apartment with a terrace, a utility room and an underground…
€249,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
A 3-room apartment on a green site with a developed infrastructure is for sale. The price…
€185,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with internet in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with internet
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
For sale is sunny 4-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with electric char…
€243,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
€212,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace, laundry and underground parking w…
€209,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale, an energy-efficient 3- room apartment with a separate kitchen, a terrace and an un…
€194,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
New 3 + room apartment for sale with separate kitchen and underground parking with electrici…
€206,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale, an energy-efficient 3+ room apartment with a separate kitchen, a terrace and an un…
€203,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
€196,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
€206,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
€196,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sauna in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sauna
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
For sale energy-efficient 4-room apartment with a sauna, a terrace and underground parking w…
€310,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
€206,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
€210,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sauna in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sauna
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
For sale energy-efficient 4-room apartment with a sauna, terrace and underground parking wi…
€273,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sauna in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sauna
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
For sale energy-efficient 4-room apartment with sauna, terrace and underground parking with…
€310,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with internet in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with internet
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
€249,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
For sale energy-efficient 4-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
€243,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
€194,900
3 room apartment with internet, with sauna, with TV in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
3 room apartment with internet, with sauna, with TV
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Owner sells spacious 4-room apartment in Pieriga-Baloži, Titurga village The apartment is…
€220,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with internet in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with internet
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
For sale energy-efficient 3-room apartment with a terrace and underground parking with elect…
€199,000
