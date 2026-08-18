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Apartments for sale in Sigulda, Latvia

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23 properties total found
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/3
$247,483
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
$235,195
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/3
$245,350
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/3
$186,181
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/3
$194,914
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
$206,179
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
TekceTekce
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
$235,876
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/3
$244,995
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/3
$213,188
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
$214,770
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
$214,770
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/3
$213,188
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/3
$222,238
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
2 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/3
$137,619
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
$215,428
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/3
$215,428
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
$216,761
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/3
$196,963
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/7
$291,629
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4 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
4 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Floor 7/7
$668,062
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9 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
9 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 279 m²
Floor 6/7
$989,342
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4 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
4 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/7
$207,154
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2 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
2 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/7
$149,924
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