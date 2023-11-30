Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Sigulda, Latvia

5 properties total found
3 room apartment with terrace in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment with terrace
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/7
€277,579
2 room apartment with terrace in Sigulda, Latvia
2 room apartment with terrace
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/7
€142,701
4 room apartment with terrace in Sigulda, Latvia
4 room apartment with terrace
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/7
€197,174
4 room apartment with terrace in Sigulda, Latvia
4 room apartment with terrace
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Floor 7/7
€635,877
9 room apartment with terrace in Sigulda, Latvia
9 room apartment with terrace
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 279 m²
Floor 6/7
€941,678
