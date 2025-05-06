Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Latvia

Ogre
5
Riga
1390
Jurmala
569
Liepaja
36
Show more
31 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Modern A+ class apartments near the sea! New apartments in the project Villa Astor, moder…
$249,590
4 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Penthouse in the residential complex "KERN RESIDENCES" in the center of Riga, on Citadelec S…
$770,127
3 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Apartments by the sea in the project "Kapteiņu klubs", with a terrace and its own land - in …
$1,08M
1 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
For Sale 2-room apartment 150m from the sea Description: - "House of composers" was buil…
$186,869
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Luxury apartments with sea view in the project "Kapteiņu klubs" - in Dzintari! Descriptio…
$962,659
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
An apartment is for sale in the exclusive project “Tennis Club 12”, located in the very cent…
$362,413
3 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Four-room apartments 100 m from the sea in the center of Jurmala! SUN TERRACES is a modern …
$702,175
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
3-Room Apartment for sale in Purvciems Layout: -Spacious rooms with a functional arrange…
$157,423
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale two-bedroom apartment in the new complex "Ezerjugla". Apartment: Rooms: 3 Ar…
$215,183
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Two bedroom apartments in the new Amber Rezidence project in Jaundubulti! The Amber Reziden…
$236,152
1 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale is a cozy 1-bedroom apartment in a solid, capital building 150m from the sea. Bu…
$254,822
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Panorama Plaza - 3rd Tower - 2024. Reservations open. 3 bedroom apartment in a new proje…
$315,713
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 6/6
R é Evidence Lumi è re is an architectural Art Nouveau monument that has been included in th…
$641,359
1 bedroom apartment in Liepaja, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For sale is a spacious and cozy 2-room apartment in a quiet location. Apartment: -The ap…
$56,536
3 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
A duplex apartment on the first coastline in Dubulti is available for sale! Place: - Thr…
$940,008
3 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
GREAT OFFER! KITCHEN AS A GIFT! Spacious apartments in a luxurious high-rise building nex…
$351,087
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Apartments in an exclusive project by the sea in Jurmala! About the project: - the complex…
$419,040
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Modern A+ class apartments near the sea! New apartments in the project Villa Astor, moder…
$266,814
1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 11
We are selling a 2-room apartment in an elite building (14 years old) in Riga, Krasta street…
$143,783
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment in the center of Bulduri Description: - Video surveillance.…
$283,135
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Modern A+ class apartments near the sea! New apartments in the project Villa Astor, moder…
$266,814
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Modern A+ class apartments near the sea! New apartments in the project Villa Astor, moder…
$255,029
3 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
A two-level apartment is for sale in the exclusive project “Tennis Club 12”, located in the …
$475,667
4 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
Luxury apartment in a residential complex on the shore of the Lielupe River. For sale is …
$899,231
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Modern apartment with a spacious terrace on the ground floor. For sale is a two bedroom apa…
$249,159
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale 3-room apartment with a terrace in the new project Zolitūdes vārti, Anninmuizas str…
$155,327
3 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Description: -The project was commissioned in 2011. Small apartment building with luxury ap…
$962,659
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Modern A+ class apartments near the sea! New apartments in the project Villa Astor, moder…
$280,008
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Modern A+ class apartments near the sea! New apartments in the project Villa Astor, moder…
$249,590
1 bedroom apartment in Liepaja, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Renovated 2-room apartment for sale in the center of Liepāja. Apartment: - Recently reno…
$94,567
