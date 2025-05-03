Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Latvia

Ogre
5
Riga
1388
Jurmala
570
Liepaja
36
112 properties total found
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/4
New luxurious apartments with sea views in Jurmala. Stylish design, high ceilings, spacious …
$712,538
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 3/4
$283,666
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/7
The newly developed project CENTRUS is located in the active part of the city centre – in th…
$245,844
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 154 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer for sale a spacious and bright apartment with three bedrooms in the new project "Su…
$672,926
1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/24
Studio with terrace in the new project Skanstes Virsotnes for sale. Living area 44 m2, terra…
$124,660
3 room apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 236 m²
Floor 2/6
The distance to the airport is 18 km. A fenced protected area with a large playground. The…
$1,02M
6 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
6 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 268 m²
Floor 3/4
An exceptionally rare opportunity to acquire ownership of an apartment in the Old Town, in c…
$733,021
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Floor 4/7
$685,443
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
We sell an apartment with 2 bedrooms in the unique quarter of Riga Waterfront, which is loca…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/3
$587,523
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 268 m²
Floor 2/2
The residential complex consists of two 3-story buildings and a 2-storey guest house. Each b…
$717,453
6 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Floor 4/4
Villa Al Mare is a new luxury residential complex in a prestigious area of ​​Jurmala - Dzint…
$1,26M
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 168 m²
Floor 5/8
$565,763
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 139 m²
Floor 2/6
Spacious apartment in a renovated historic house in the center of Riga Address: Baznīcas iel…
$549,271
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Area 600 m²
Floor 5/6
Exclusive 3-level apartment with a total area of 600 m2 and covers 5 and 6 floors of the hou…
$3,80M
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/3
$601,667
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/5
We sell an apartment with 3 bedrooms in the unique quarter of Riga Waterfront, which is loca…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer an elegant, 2-room apartment, located on the floor of the building. The apartment i…
$554,883
3 room apartment in Ligatne, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ligatne, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the newproject, which is located 29 kilometres from t…
$199,092
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/3
$471,726
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/7
The proposal to e-scheme-scrolling aircraft-samplerg-the type of type. Tikhiytniyensiamysa…
$630,362
2 room apartment in Ligatne, Latvia
2 room apartment
Ligatne, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/4
$164,947
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 139 m²
Floor 5/7
We offer to buy an apartment in a beautiful modern new project in the heart of Riga! The pro…
$577,269
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer for sale a modern roof terrace apartment with a terrace in one of Riga's most prest…
$621,303
5 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 262 m²
Located in a beautiful area of the resort town of Jurmala, we offer this exclusive property …
$1,96M
3 room apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer an exclusive two-bedroom apartment in the new Legend project in Jurmala, Bulduri. C…
$945,733
2 room apartment in Limbazi, Latvia
2 room apartment
Limbazi, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/5
$71,442
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 306 m²
Floor 15/16
The residential complex is only 5 minutes from the city center, 10 minutes from the sea in V…
$630,489
5 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 266 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment overlooking the river in a high-quality residential complex RIVERA. The house is l…
$901,106
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 281 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer luxury apartments for sale in a new project in Jurmala – Bulduri district, on Meja …
$858,769
