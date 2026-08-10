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Apartments for sale in Riga, Latvia

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941 property total found
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/1
$98,948
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 8/9
$92,467
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/5
$55,235
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/5
$218,437
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
For sale: a compact, modern studio apartment in a new residential project — an excellent cho…
$90,378
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/4
$222,514
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/6
$112,756
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Spacious and bright two-storey apartment with panoramic windows in the Panorama Residence co…
$572,012
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/3
Island Park – Where Paradise Meets Opportunity Island Park is a visionary waterfront residen…
$105,296
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3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale open plan apartment/office, plinth floor with separate entrance, registered as comm…
$115,621
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4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Floor 6/6
New 3-room penthouse with a terrace in the Hoffmann Rezidence project. The building is locat…
$443,679
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4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 159 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer an exclusive apartment in the new project Hypso Factory! Residential project « Hyps…
$773,350
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1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/6
We are selling a 1 bedroom apartment in the unique Riga Waterfront quarter, which is located…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Apartment in the third tower of the Panorama Residence complex. Complex description: - M…
$194,484
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
$487,703
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 168 m²
Floor 5
new building, all city communications, exclusive finishing in a modern style, panoramic wind…
$886,378
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 7/7
$93,358
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/4
"Augustine garden" – historical charm and modern comfort "Augustine's garden" is a resident…
$121,813
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1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Four Seasons is a new three-story, Class A residential building offering eco-friendly apartm…
$124,699
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
Bright and functional 3-room apartment for sale in a strategically advantageous location on …
$73,065
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2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/5
"Scheffel House" is a charming Art Nouveau residential building at 5 Baznīcas Street, built …
$178,056
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2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern and Bright 3-Room Apartment in the New “Magnolijas” Project by Merko Mājas This sp…
$196,484
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Agency
Riga Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Large bright apartment in a new building in the Quiet Center. Apartment with large panorami…
$810,371
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
Floor 6/7
We offer for sale an exclusive three-bedroom apartment in a new luxury project in Riga with …
$701,920
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3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 7/8
House and house extras - new project, courtyard house, all communications, terrace, elevator…
$756,050
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1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Apartment in the third tower of the Panorama Residence complex. Complex description: - M…
$188,764
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Penthouse in the heart of the Old Town. Residential building of the highest class in Riga…
$1,76M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
4-bedroom penthouse in Philosophers Towers with panoramic city views. Apartment: - A dup…
$987,292
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
$251,093
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/3
$202,676
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu

Properties features in Riga, Latvia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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