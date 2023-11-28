Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Riga, Latvia

1 582 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
4-room apartment in the unique project HOFT (House Of the Flying Trees). Apartment: - Un…
€981,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment with elevator, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
3-room apartment in the unique project HOFT (House Of the Flying Trees). Apartment: - Un…
€394,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
4-room apartment in the unique project HOFT (House Of the Flying Trees). Apartment: - Un…
€649,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Kern Residence - 3 room apartment in a new project in the Quiet Center. Fresh renovation…
€335,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Sale of last apartments in River Breeze Residences project. Premium class apartments in th…
€430,000
2 room apartment in good condition in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment in good condition
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/3
Two-room apartment on a quiet and pleasant street. Located on the 1st floor with a view of M…
€83,360
2 room apartment in good condition in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment in good condition
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/4
Two-room apartment on a quiet and pleasant street. Located on the 1st floor with a view of M…
€83,297
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
One of the most popular streets in Riga is Tērbatas iela. It is here that the stores of famo…
€155,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/7
We are selling a 2-room apartment with full decoration and high quality on the 4th floor of …
€135,500
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/9
For sale: Apartment in the new project "Tomsona terases I". High-quality interior finishing,…
€190,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Sale of last apartments in River Breeze Residences project! Apartments in a prestigious p…
€493,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with electricity, with fridge in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with elevator, with electricity, with fridge
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
A beautiful 2-room apartment for sale in Teika. Apartment - 2-room apartment with design…
€95,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Cozy 2-room apartment in Agenskalns. Apartment - Light walls and warm wooden floors crea…
€113,000
1 room apartment with electricity, with fridge, with water system in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with electricity, with fridge, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
A cozy 2-room apartment for sale in the heart of Agenskalns. Apartment - Cozy 2-room apa…
€128,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fridge in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fridge
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Beautiful two-room apartment in New Teika. Apartment: - Bright two-room apartment reno…
€168,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with internet in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with internet
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
We offer for purchase a furnished 2-room apartment with a spacious terrace and a panoramic v…
€295,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
A cozy two-room apartment for sale in Teika. Apartment: - Cozy two-room apartment, requi…
€124,600
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
"Tomsona Terases" - apartment with 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Living area: 130 m2 South…
€285,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
For sale 4 room penthouse in the new project Art Luxury House - Strelnieku 7. Layout: 3 …
€789,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
For sale 3-room penthouse in the new project Art Luxury House - Strelnieku 7. Layout: 2 b…
€590,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
For sale 2 room penthouse in the new project Art Luxury House - Strelnieku 7. Layout: be…
€568,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
The developer is selling a three-room apartment in the new project Mežaparka Rezidences. …
€269,700
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The developer is selling a two-room apartment in the new project Mežaparka Rezidences. - …
€196,600
3 room apartment with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
The developer is selling a four-room apartment in the new project Mežaparka Rezidences. -…
€564,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Spacious three-room apartment for sale in the center of Riga. Apartment - Spacious three…
€228,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
The sale of the last apartments in the River Breeze project. Apartments in the prestigious …
€479,000
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Cozy 2-room apartment for sale on the ground floor in the new J5 project, perfectly combinin…
€226,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
For sale: A three-story apartment with a panoramic view of Riga. The apartment is located…
€195,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with basement in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with basement
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
3-bedroom penthouse in the new project Vecā Biķernieku Apartment: - Bright apartment, wi…
€202,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity! We are selling a 2-room apartment in the highly …
€42,000
