  Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Marupe
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Marupe, Latvia

3 BHK
4
26 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
$334,099
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
Are you looking for a spacious apartment in the beloved Zeltrīti neighborhood of Mārupe? Com…
$199,092
3 bedroom apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/2
A wonderful, well-maintained, warm house in the middle of terraced houses.Sunny rooms. Desig…
$283,429
2 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
2 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/4
$100,947
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$293,006
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$277,309
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$277,309
2 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
2 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
Bright and spacious 2, 5 room apartment, with a tasteful design and a built second floor in …
$128,362
3 bedroom apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
4-room attic apartment in the new project "Vecozolu nami" in Marupe Apartment: Fully fin…
$182,339
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$287,774
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$287,774
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$277,309
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$287,774
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/4
"If you are selling a Bentley, no additional description is necessary..." - quoting the word…
$407,614
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$282,541
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$282,541
2 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
2 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/5
Two-room apartments with high-quality interiors and a spacious balcony. The complex is loca…
$112,438
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 5/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$308,703
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$277,309
Apartment in Marupe, Latvia
Apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/5
"Zelta Rasa". A new project located on the border of Riga and Marupe, at the crossroads of L…
$96,383
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/5
Three-room apartments with high-quality interiors and a spacious balcony. The complex is lo…
$157,592
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious and comfortable 4-room apartment for sale in Mārupe – “Sēļi” village, ideal for a f…
$227,186
3 bedroom apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
4-room business class apartment near Bierini in Marupe on 52 Paleju street. The apartment…
$235,621
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$282,541
2 bedroom apartment in Marupe, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
3-room business class apartment near Bierini in Marupe on 52 Paleju street. The apartment…
$186,676
1 bedroom apartment in Marupe, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Bright and cozy 2-room apartment in one of the projects Marupe. Apartment: - Living room…
$149,495
Properties features in Marupe, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
