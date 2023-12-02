Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Mazsalaca
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Mazsalaca, Latvia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment with yard, with basement in Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 room apartment with yard, with basement
Mazsalaca, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/5
€99,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment with yard, with basement in Mazsalaca, Latvia
4 room apartment with yard, with basement
Mazsalaca, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/5
€119,280
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with yard, with basement in Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 room apartment with yard, with basement
Mazsalaca, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/5
€60,240
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with yard, with basement in Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 room apartment with yard, with basement
Mazsalaca, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
€51,350
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with yard, with basement in Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 room apartment with yard, with basement
Mazsalaca, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/5
€39,320
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir