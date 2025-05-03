Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Latvia

Ogre
5
Riga
1388
Jurmala
570
Liepaja
36
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/3
A 3-storey building is located in Bulduri, 12 Kuldīgas Street, in a quiet quarter of private…
$419,196
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 3/3
A 3-storey building is located in Bulduri, 12 Kuldīgas Street, in a quiet quarter of private…
$336,197
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Latvia

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Latvia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go