Realting.com
Residential
Greece
The Municipality of Sithonia
Residential properties for sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Nikiti
266
Neos Marmaras
47
Sykia
15
440 properties total found
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3
2
100 m²
1
The complex of maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 400 meters from the great beach. The…
€250,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1
1
54 m²
The apartment is located in the center of Neos Marmaras village 150 meters from the sea. The…
€113,000
Recommend
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3
3
114 m²
Μaisonetta is located in a popular Nikiti village only 170 meters from the great sandy beach…
€245,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with landscape design
Nikiti, Greece
3
100 m²
-1
Nikiti FOR SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 100 m2, 3 Le…
€370,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ormos Panagias, Greece
5
350 m²
-1
Ormos Panagias FOR SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 350 …
€5,50M
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
28 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 28 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€125,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
6
6
400 m²
Property Code: HPS4233 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €4.300.000 . This 400 sq.…
€4,30M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with city view
Nikiti, Greece
4
2
80 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€170,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nikiti, Greece
3
92 m²
-1
Nikiti FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 92 m2, 2…
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
3
3
232 m²
Property Code: HPS4172 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €2.800.000 . This 232 sq.…
€2,80M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vourvourou, Greece
6
506 m²
-1
Vourvourou SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 6 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 506 m2, 4 Le…
€2,20M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Vourvourou, Greece
2
1
53 m²
The apartment is located in Vourvouru village 500 meters from the fantastic beach. The apart…
€179,000
Recommend
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
5
3
240 m²
The house is located in Nikiti village 650 meters to the beach. There is a garden 950 sq. me…
€350,000
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vourvourou, Greece
6
506 m²
-1
The two villas will be placed in the middle of a field, at a short distance from each other …
€2,20M
Recommend
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3
2
110 m²
The houses are located 3 km from Nikiti village and only 140 meters to the beach with an acc…
€299,000
Recommend
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3
2
100 m²
Property Code: HPS4100 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €370.000 . This 100 sq. m. H…
€370,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2
1
55 m²
Property Code: HPS4096 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €140.000 . This 55 sq. m.…
€140,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2
1
55 m²
Property Code: HPS4097 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €135.000 . This 55 sq. m.…
€135,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2
2
80 m²
Property Code: HPS4098 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €160.000 . This 80 sq. m.…
€160,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
45 m²
Property Code: HPS4099 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €125.000 . This 45 sq. m.…
€125,000
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with landscape design
Nikiti, Greece
4
160 m²
-1
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 160 m2, 2 Le…
€530,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
3
187 m²
-1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of .…
€2,00M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with garden, with landscape design
Nikiti, Greece
4
111 m²
-1
Nikiti SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 111 m2, 3 Levels…
€380,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
3
2
92 m²
Property Code: HPS4068 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €350.000 . This 92 sq. m…
€350,000
Recommend
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3
1
78 m²
The maisonette is located in a quiet location 5 km outside of Neos Marmaras in a famous beac…
€350,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view
Toroni, Greece
3
1
80 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€200,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2
1
40 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€80,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
6
6
506 m²
Property Code: HPS4001 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €2.200.000 . This 506 sq.…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
6
6
506 m²
Property Code: HPS3996 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €2.200.000 . This 506 sq.…
€2,20M
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Neos Marmaras, Greece
2
1
48 m²
1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€155,000
Recommend
Property types in The Municipality of Sithonia
apartments
houses
Properties features in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Search using the map
