  2. Czech Republic

Property for sale in Czech Republic

apartments
765
houses
32
797 properties total found
Apartmentin Sevetin, Czech Republic
Apartment
Sevetin, Czech Republic
39 m²
€ 98,106
Apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
Apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
28 m²
€ 139,100
Apartmentin Trebon, Czech Republic
Apartment
Trebon, Czech Republic
55 m²
€ 156,011
Housein Veseli nad Luznici, Czech Republic
House
Veseli nad Luznici, Czech Republic
136 m²
€ 207,170
Housein Olesnice, Czech Republic
House
Olesnice, Czech Republic
118 m²
€ 179,504
Apartmentin okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
24 m²
€ 103,162
Housein Micovice, Czech Republic
House
Micovice, Czech Republic
614 m²
€ 102,390
Housein Dolni Trebonin, Czech Republic
House
Dolni Trebonin, Czech Republic
253 m²
€ 380,093
Housein Lisov, Czech Republic
House
Lisov, Czech Republic
80 m²
€ 132,379
Housein Stetkovice, Czech Republic
House
Stetkovice, Czech Republic
96 m²
€ 232,537
Housein Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
House
Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
3 929 m²
€ 549,592
Housein Chlum u Trebone, Czech Republic
House
Chlum u Trebone, Czech Republic
152 m²
€ 89,538
Housein Vimperk, Czech Republic
House
Vimperk, Czech Republic
650 m²
€ 514,093
Housein Laziste, Czech Republic
House
Laziste, Czech Republic
150 m²
€ 156,434
2 room apartmentin Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 141,983
2 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 43 m²
€ 190,710
3 room apartmentin Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 202,800
4 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
4 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
5 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 760,500
3 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 113 m²
€ 694,200
4 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
4 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
5 Number of rooms 158 m²
€ 732,810
2 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 35 m²
€ 202,800
2 room apartmentin Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 154,050
3 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 89 m²
€ 542,100
3 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 487,110
4 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
4 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
5 Number of rooms 104 m²
€ 689,910
4 room apartmentin Prague, Czech Republic
4 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
5 Number of rooms 101 m²
€ 604,500
3 room apartmentin Břeclav District, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Břeclav District, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 193,440
2 room apartmentin Břeclav District, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Břeclav District, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 191,100
3 room apartmentin Břeclav District, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Břeclav District, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 221,910
2 room apartmentin okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 218,010

About the Czech Republic

Being a landlocked country in Central Europe its borders with many countries including Germany, Slovakia, Austria, and Poland. It has diverse topographical features ranging from hills, mountains, lakes, plains, and much more. With the European Social Model, universal healthcare, and tuition-free education, the Czech Republic is a highly developed nation with a stable economy. With a high-income economy, the country offers a high standard of living thus attracting many tourists and visitors both for short term and long term stays.

What makes it unique?

The capital city of Prague is one of the most highly visited places in the whole of Europe. Combined with other popular destinations like Brno, Karlštejn Castle, Kutná Hora, among others, the Czech Republic is one of the most highly visited travel destinations in the world. Apart from being home to 12 UNESCO World Heritage sites, the country also attracts a lot of adventure seekers and enthusiasts. From hiking, skiing, trekking, camping, there are a number of things to do during your stay in the Czech Republic.

Buying Czech property

Investing in real estate is always a stressful ordeal due to the high costs involved. Though there are a few restrictions and guidelines that you need to adhere to while investing in the Czech Republic, it still holds a lot of potential for growth and development. With a stable real estate market and constantly improving infrastructure, your investment in real estate in the country is bound to be a safe bet. There are many reliable real estate agents who can help you get your hands on hundreds of amazing properties around the country. Additionally, compared to other developed countries and cities, the cost of buying a good property in the Czech Republic is much lower.

