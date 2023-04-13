Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

353 properties total found
3 room housein Murvica, Croatia
3 room house
Murvica, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 250,000
Brač, south side, 2 houses, 1st row from the sea in a beautiful bay on the south side of the…
4 room housein Opcina Postira, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Postira, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY! For sale unfinished house located on a magnificent location, o…
5 room housein Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 room house
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 277 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
Luxury villa on an elevated location with panoramic sea views This luxurious seaside villa, …
5 room housein Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 room house
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 277 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Luxury villa in the first row to the sea in an elevated location with a panoramic view This …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale a new villa located in the suburbs of Split, just 70 meters from the sea. The villa…
7 room housein Milna, Croatia
7 room house
Milna, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 324 m²
€ 570,000
Brač - Milna, detached house of 324m2, on 2 floors (ground floor and 1st floor), on a plot o…
8 room housein Sinj, Croatia
8 room house
Sinj, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 710,000
Sinj, detached house in the very center of the city, floor plan area 140 m2, built on a plot…
3 room housein Vis, Croatia
3 room house
Vis, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 172 m²
€ 1,500,000
Vis, modern luxury villa with pool and open sea view.The newly built villa has an area of 17…
3 room housein Opcina Postira, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Postira, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF AGENCY! For sale is an updated stone house located in the beautiful seasid…
Housein Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
House
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 115 m²
€ 37,000
Trogir, Drvenik Veliki, two dilapidated houses of 90m2 and 25m2. The houses are located on …
5 room housein Grad Split, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 710,000
Split, Radunica, semi-detached house, ground floor and two floors, terrace, courtyard, 2 par…
9 room housein Vinisce, Croatia
9 room house
Vinisce, Croatia
18 Number of rooms 7 bath 570 m²
€ 1,200,000
Maria, Vinišće, detached house of 570 m2, with 6 residential units, on a plot of 1584 m2. A…
8 room housein Sumartin, Croatia
8 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 303 m²
€ 849,000
Brač, Selca, Sumartin, detached house of 303m2 on 3 floors with a garden of 815m2 and buildi…
6 room housein Pisak, Croatia
6 room house
Pisak, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 183 m²
€ 650,000
Omiš, Pisak, detached house of approx. 183 m2 on three floors, on a plot of 485 m2. On the …
Villa 4 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale is a two-story villa under construction, located in the vicinity of Trogir. The pla…
9 room housein Marina, Croatia
9 room house
Marina, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 407 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
Designer villa 1st row to the sea, 407 m2, Marina near Trogir Directly by the sea, there is …
5 room housein Trogir, Croatia
5 room house
Trogir, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a beautiful detached stone house located in the vicinity of Trogir. The crystal …
Villa 6 room villain Milna, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Milna, Croatia
13 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 3,800,000
For sale a luxurious two-story villa in a beautiful bay on the south side of the island of B…
2 room housein Grad Split, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
We sell a beautiful house with sea views located in the southern part of Split. The house is…
9 room housein Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
9 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
For sale a beautiful villa located in a beautiful place near the sea. The villa consists of …
9 room housein Hvar, Croatia
9 room house
Hvar, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Three-storey villa is located in the city center, in a quiet location, surrounded by olive t…
Villa 5 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale a beautiful villa on the island of Ciovo, a few kilometers from Trogir. The villa i…
Villa 3 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
For sale is a three-story villa located on the island of Ciovo, near the beach and infrastru…
4 room housein Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
4 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 620,000
For sale a three-story house located 100 m from the sea on the north side of about. Ciovo. T…
9 room housein Supetar, Croatia
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
16 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
We sell a spacious two-story house with a swimming pool on the island of Brac. The house con…
8 room housein Borak, Croatia
8 room house
Borak, Croatia
15 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 4
€ 630,000
For sale is a house with a swimming pool located 200 meters from the beach and 7 km from Omi…
Villa 6 room villain Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,000,000
For sale recently built luxury villa on the Chiovo Peninsula near Trogir, located just 35 me…
Villa 9 room villain Bol, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Bol, Croatia
16 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
The spacious house is located near the beach and is built of traditional white stone from th…
Villa 5 room villain Bol, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Bol, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
The magnificent villa is located in a beautiful quiet bay on the island of Brac in the front…
8 room housein Postira, Croatia
8 room house
Postira, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale a three-story stone house located in the very center of the city, near the sea. On …

