Residential properties for sale in Istria County, Croatia

193 properties total found
2 room house in Motovun, Croatia
2 room house
Motovun, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 351,200
3 room house in Pinezici, Croatia
3 room house
Pinezici, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Rovinj, Croatia
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 800 m²
€ 570,000
Villa 3 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 400 m²
€ 990,000
Villa 2 room villa in Opcina Bale, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Opcina Bale, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 850 m²
€ 545,000
Cottage in Rovinj, Croatia
Cottage
Rovinj, Croatia
Area 4 800 m²
€ 288,000
Villa 9 room villa in Kmeti, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Kmeti, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 820 m²
€ 2,200,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Bale, Croatia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Bale, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 299,000
1 room Cottage in Kanfanar, Croatia
1 room Cottage
Kanfanar, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 000 m²
€ 355,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Porec, Croatia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 385,000
Villa 3 room villa in Savudrija, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 10,000,000
Bungalow 3 rooms in Opcina Bale, Croatia
Bungalow 3 rooms
Opcina Bale, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
€ 270,000
Villa 4 room villa in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 room villa in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 3,250,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
9 room house in Groznjan, Croatia
9 room house
Groznjan, Croatia
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
Villa 6 room villa in Marcana, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Marcana, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
Villa 4 room villa in Vodnjan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Marcana, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Marcana, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Vodnjan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Umag, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,880,000
Villa 4 room villa in Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Visnjan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
1 room apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
1 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€ 205,182
Villa 2 room villa in Kadumi, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Kadumi, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
€ 615,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Varvari, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 520 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kadumi, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Kadumi, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
€ 665,000
Villa 5 room villa in Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
€ 1,250,000
Villa 4 room villa in Varvari, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
€ 870,000
5 room house in Visnjan, Croatia
5 room house
Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
€ 650,000

