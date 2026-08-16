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Residential properties for sale in Grad Buje, Croatia

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Kastel, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Kastel, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
In a quiet area, only 4 kilometres from the border crossing Sečovlje, for sale is a detached…
$900,472
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
House in Buje, Croatia
House
Buje, Croatia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 384 m²
ID CODE: 114-1466
$2,02M
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Grad Buje, Croatia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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