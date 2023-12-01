Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Buzet

Residential properties for sale in Grad Buzet, Croatia

houses
3
3 properties total found
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Sovinjak, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Sovinjak, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
ISTRIA, BUZET - Stone house in a unique location Buzet, a small town on a velvety hill, sur…
€490,000
3 room house with furniture, with parking in Buzet, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with parking
Buzet, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Buzet, a small town on a velvety hill, surrounded by mighty stone walls and seasoned with di…
€2,08M
4 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Sveti Donat, Croatia
4 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Sveti Donat, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa in a unique position with an unprecedented view, Vrh (Istria) At 396 m2 above sea leve…
€2,00M
