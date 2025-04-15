Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Plovanija Plovania, Croatia

Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Buje, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Buje, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Stylish Stone Villa in Buje Area with Pool and with Panoramic Views!Now Discounted! Price Fe…
$676,196
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Buje, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Buje, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Designer stone house with a spectacular sea view in Buje area, cca. 9 km from the sea.Total …
$839,792
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Buje, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Buje, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Modern villa in Buje for sale!Total area is 193 sq.m. Land plot is 478 sq.m.The property emb…
$571,670
Properties features in Plovanija Plovania, Croatia

