Residential properties for sale in Porec, Croatia

4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Porec, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 201 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ - Luxury villa with pool near Porec Porec is located on the west coast of th…
€1,15M
9 room house with furniture, with sea view in Porec, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with sea view
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 11
Area 683 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ - Villa with swimming pool near the first beaches It was founded by the Roma…
€2,50M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Porec, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, POREČ - Luxury villa with sea view Welcome to the oasis of luxury and elegance, wh…
€1,10M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Porec, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ - Terraced house near the sea and the center For sale is a beautiful terrace…
€279,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Porec, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, POREČ - Quality and nice low-energy villa located near Poreč Poreč is located on t…
€560,000
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Porec, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 313 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ - Luxury villa with sea view The coast of Poreč is 37 km long, where there a…
€1,10M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Porec, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ - Contemporary villa with top quality equipment Poreč is a city located in t…
€1,19M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Porec, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, POREČ - Luxury villa near the sea The municipality of Tar-Varbiga is located betwe…
€1,72M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Porec, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, POREČ - Luxury villa near the sea The municipality of Tar-Varbiga is located betwe…
€1,51M
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Porec, Croatia
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 286 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ (surroundings) - A beautiful estate in a quiet place Višnjan is a picturesqu…
€690,000
Villa 4 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
€3,50M
Villa 6 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
€737,000
Villa 4 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€590,000
Villa 4 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 348 m²
€1,70M
Villa 5 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
On the Istrian Peninsula’s shore in western Croatia, Poreč is a favorite summer getaway. The…
€675,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Porec, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Poreč is a city where, throughout the year, you can find a place for rest, entertainment, sp…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
On the Istrian Peninsula in western Croatia, Poreč is a popular summer resort. The 6th-centu…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Porec, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 400 m²
€990,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Varvari, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 520 m²
In a quiet place only 6 km from the center of Poreč and 3 km from the sea, there is this bea…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
The villa consists of 3 bedrooms and four bathrooms with a living area of ​​165 m2 on a plot…
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
This tastefully decorated house consists of a living room of 150 m2 and a garden of 650 m2. …
€620,000
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 174 m²
For sale a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a quiet location.The vill…
€740,000
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 199 m²
Farkaš luxury real estate sells a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a …
€780,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Modern design villa consisting of: living room, fully equipped kitchen with dining area, fiv…
€675,000
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms in Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 31
Area 400 m²
This wonderful-looking property in Poreč is now on sale! Take a look at this unique estate l…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 21
Area 240 m²
Are you wondering where to find a quality property for an affordable price? Check out this v…
€721,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Porec, Croatia
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
In a beautiful Istrian village 12 km from Porec and only 7 km from the sea, this beautiful i…
€590,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Porec, Croatia
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Beautiful villa for sale with a total area of ​​250 m2 and 750 m2 landscaped garden with poo…
€599,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
A detached villa with a swimming pool on two floors, with a total area of ​​160 m2 and 1000 …
€620,000
