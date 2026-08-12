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Residential properties for sale in Opcina Bale, Croatia

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houses
3
2 properties total found
2 room house in Bale, Croatia
2 room house
Bale, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Istria, Bale – An authentic house for sale in the center of the town of Bale, with a living …
$198,181
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4 bedroom Mansion in Bale, Croatia
4 bedroom Mansion
Bale, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
BALE near ROVINJHistoric stone house ruin from the 16th century in the center of the medieva…
$151,781
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Properties features in Opcina Bale, Croatia

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