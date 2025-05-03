Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Istria County, Croatia

Grad Pula
20
Grad Rovinj
23
Grad Umag
28
Grad Porec
16
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
TOP TOP
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
PULA An ABSOLUTE RARITY: 147m2 apartment with sea view & large terrace in the K&K building o…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Tar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
ISTRIA, POREČ (surroundings) – Fully furnished apartment with sea viewApartment on the first…
$276,788
2 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in an exclusive new building …
$611,841
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
pula
$287,479
3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B4, apartment A, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$500,987
3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B3, apartment A, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$469,433
3 room apartment in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
Istria, Premantura, just 400 m from the beach, in a quiet part of the village for sale in th…
$229,181
2 room apartment in Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
2 room apartment
Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Rovinjsko Selo: Apartment of 64 m² for Sale in Rovinjsko Selo, located on one floor,…
$222,367
4 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B1, apartment B, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$530,327
2 room apartment in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
Istria, Premantura, just 400 m from the beach, in a quiet part of the village, is selling an…
$193,752
Penthouse 7 bedrooms in Opcina Fazana, Croatia
Penthouse 7 bedrooms
Opcina Fazana, Croatia
Rooms 22
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
Fazana gigantic penthouse apartment
$1,86M
Apartment in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Apartment
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Medulin, apartment for sale in a new building, in an excellent position, only 400 me…
$209,252
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Just 3 km from the crystal-clear sea and the picturesque center of Umag, San Patrik presents…
$346,755
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
Pula, Nova Veruda, just a few minutes from the city center, in an extremely frequent and sou…
$204,823
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Duplex for sale in Kempinski golf residence on the 2nd floor with a beautiful sea view. The …
Price on request
Apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/4
ISTRIA, POREČ – Apartment in a modern building in an attractive location UNDER CONSTRUCTION …
$275,838
2 room apartment in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/2
Istria, Banjole, just 320 m from the sea, an apartment is for sale in a new building on the …
$453,933
2 room apartment in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/2
Istria, Premantura, just 400 m from the beach, in a great location, in a quiet part of the v…
$321,075
2 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in an exclusive new building …
$614,899
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
Price on request
Apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
Istria, Rovinj, two-room apartment with a sea view, total area 71 m², of which 60 m² is livi…
$354,289
2 room apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
ISTRIA, POREČ – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in a new building, close to the …
$386,397
2 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in an exclusive new building …
$626,083
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
SKIPER FAMILY Skipper FAMILY apartments for sale on the 2nd floor and attic of the Yellow Sk…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/2
Pula, Nova Veruda, just a few minutes from the city center, in an extremely frequent and sou…
$339,433
2 room apartment in Vabriga, Croatia
2 room apartment
Vabriga, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
ISTRIA, TAR – VABRIGA – Apartment near the sea with two bedrooms An apartment for sale in Va…
$199,188
2 room apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, POREČ – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in a new building, near the beac…
$393,040
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
pula
$363,061
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kanfanar, Croatia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kanfanar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
Kanfanar Vierneue75m2apartmentsinalemsteinhausmit with
$224,858
3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Rovinj: A three-bedroom apartment is for sale on the ground floor of a residential b…
$752,864
