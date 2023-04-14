Belarus
336 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 9,993
An excellent offer for both a country house and permanent residence in « Atlant-2 » ( 17 km …
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
22 m²
€ 10,457
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
256 m²
€ 227,327
Cottage for sale in d. Pine. Smolevichi district, 15 km from MKAD, Moscow direction. 15 minu…
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
230 m²
€ 80,019
An incomplete structure built according to an individual project in the village of Strelec-2…
4 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
87 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 45,374
3 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 34,463
Cottage
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 80,928
For sale beautiful, new cottage in x. Chernitsa ( 33.5 km from Minsk, 1 km from Smolevich ).…
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
167 m²
€ 59,014
House
Kurhannie, Belarus
130 m²
€ 8,093
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 13,549
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 29,007
Great place for your home! Silence and peace and clean air in the open. Address: Smolevichi,…
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
129 m²
€ 90,021
For sale a new large cozy one-story Art Nouveau frame house in the Minsk region! Desc…
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
64 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 41,373
Super offer!!! A new promising area in a satellite city! A house in which there is no social…
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
15 m²
€ 14,549
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
49 m²
€ 22,733
For sale log house on a land plot of 23 acres, 15 acres are decorated in private ownership. …
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
94 m²
€ 29,098
New house on a spacious plot in the village. Blue mountains Address: d. Blue Mountains, st. …
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,458
For sale is a private property cottage near Minsk. The house is built of brick ( first level…
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 14,549
The cottage is for sale with a plot in s / t « Michurinets and K » 2 km. from. Zhodino. &nbs…
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 39,009
Only for you!Great offer! Modern spacious, bright and very cozy 2-room apartment in a new bu…
2 room apartment
Stanok-Vadzica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 9,002
For sale one bedroom apartment in a great location! Address: d. Woditsa machine, per. Factor…
House
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 36,363
House for sale ( incomplete building ), 50 km from. Minsk, ST "Ranitsa", Moscow direction! …
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
26 m²
€ 10,184
3 room apartment
Kliannik, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 15,004
Three bedroom apartment in the agricultural town of Klennik Address: ah. Klennik, st. …
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
283 m²
€ 209,140
A cozy house-rub from a natural calibrated round-trip of handles is an ideal choice for thos…
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
261 m²
€ 231,873
Stylish cottage on a plot of 21 acres with a bathhouse in the village of Dubrova Address: d.…
House
Slabada, Belarus
104 m²
€ 118,210
For sale a modern house built in 2023, in ag. « Sloboda », Smolevichi district, Moscow direc…
1 room apartment
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 41,828
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 13,549
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 16,368
For sale 48 km from MKAD; in ST « Energy Engine » with 2 sections S = 12.84 ( 6 + 6.84 ) acr…
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
120 m²
€ 49,103
