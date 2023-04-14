Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Lida District
Houses
Houses for sale in Lida District, Belarus
Lida
44
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet
5
Hancarski sielski Saviet
4
Bielicki sielski Saviet
3
Byarozawka
2
Krupauski sielski Saviet
2
Tarnouski sielski Saviet
2
Vavierski sielski Saviet
1
House
Clear all
63 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Darzy, Belarus
32 m²
Price on request
House
Tarnouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
74 m²
€ 7,691
A wooden house for sale in the village of Lubora, Lida district, next to Ditva. Literally 25…
House
Lida, Belarus
26 m²
€ 7,962
Accurate summer cottages for sale with a plot for Euroopt in Lida. On the site near the gard…
House
Lida, Belarus
137 m²
€ 56,099
Atmospheric brick house with tower! This is the place where you want to live… The house is l…
House
Lida, Belarus
35 m²
€ 7,239
On the territory of the site there is a dilapidated house that can be used for cottage or re…
Cottage
Lida, Belarus
156 m²
€ 47,503
House for sale on Aivazovsky street ( Sloboda district ). The total area of the house is 156…
House
Lida, Belarus
142 m²
€ 76,910
Cozy residential building for sale, completely ready for settlement st. Aviation. On a plot …
House
Lida, Belarus
128 m²
€ 65,871
Cozy residential building for sale on the street. 2nd Lane Gastello, completely ready for se…
House
Lida, Belarus
34 m²
€ 14,929
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a residential building on Kuibysheva St. ( Mr. North ). The …
House
Bielica, Belarus
79 m²
€ 4,976
Residential building for sale in the agricultural town of Belitsa. The house is located on t…
House
Lida, Belarus
93 m²
€ 85,958
Residential building for sale in the Sverdlova area. In 2020, reconstruction was completed. …
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
27 m²
€ 15,337
For sale 100% of the readiness of a country house with a plot and a bathhouse. The house is …
House
Lida, Belarus
31 m²
€ 8,143
For sale 1 bedroom apartment in an eight-apartment building on the street Tsaryuka, North mi…
House
Hudy, Belarus
138 m²
€ 33,026
For sale a residential one-story house in the village of Guda ( 3 km from Lida ). The house …
House
Lida, Belarus
140 m²
€ 40,626
For sale is a large residential building located in close proximity to the city center. The …
House
Lida, Belarus
112 m²
€ 44,336
Residential building for sale in the ZhBI area ( dog. 29/2 ). The house is one-story with an…
House
Lida, Belarus
62 m²
€ 27,145
Residential building on the street. Sovorova ( Mr. North ) - 4 living rooms - bathroom combi…
House
Lida, Belarus
143 m²
€ 61,437
House
Lida, Belarus
87 m²
€ 40,717
House for sale on the street. River. A good place within walking distance is Lake, in the vi…
House
Lida, Belarus
19 m²
€ 2,353
For sale a country house within the city of Energetikov, 42 ( ZhBI district ), which will gi…
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 13,572
For sale is a plot with a house in the village of Benevichi in the Lida district. House with…
House
Dubrounia, Belarus
245 m²
€ 63,337
House
Daliokija, Belarus
25 m²
€ 3,800
House
Lida, Belarus
58 m²
€ 28,048
House
Lida, Belarus
215 m²
€ 80,529
House
Piersamajski, Belarus
89 m²
€ 24,882
This object is so unique that it can be used both to live and to develop a business, such as…
House
Lida, Belarus
72 m²
€ 53,384
Residential building for sale ( on Sloboda ) on the street Dzerzhinsky, built in 2003 ( dog.…
House
Lida, Belarus
148 m²
€ 158,343
Residential building for sale on the street. Sitnikova in. Lida ( Mr. Youth ). The total are…
House
Vaviorka, Belarus
106 m²
€ 14,477
For sale one-story residential building in ag. Waverka in the Lida district ( 25 km from Lid…
House
Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 6,786
House for sale in d. Ponomontsy 150m from the Neman river ( 1st coastline ) 40m from the old…
Properties features in Lida District, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
