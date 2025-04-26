Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lida District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Lida District, Belarus

Lida
35
Traccakouski selski Savet
7
Dubrovenski selski Savet
5
Gancarski selski Savet
5
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
27 properties total found
House in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 141 m²
In the vicinity of Lida on a large plot of 37 acres there is a beautiful house with five liv…
$69,000
Leave a request
House in Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
House brick + gas silicate, insulated with 100 mm polystyrene foam, sheathed with siding. Al…
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Country house (brick) with attic and basement (garage + basement). 10 acres of land. Electri…
$9,900
Leave a request
House in Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
For sale is a house sheathed with siding, built of wood and annexes of GSB blocks, completel…
$18,500
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 145 m²
House for sale in the Sverdlova area. Located on the street. 5 December. The house is large …
$37,999
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 67 m²
House for sale in the area of Sverdlov on the street. 1st Vilnius with a good plot, which co…
$17,500
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 214 m²
A mansard type house is for sale on Peschanaya Street (Tsarskoye Village). The house was bui…
$264,999
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 130 m²
For sale 1 floor log house with attic floor. House built in 2005, completely burned. The hou…
$88,999
Leave a request
House in Tarnouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Tarnouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house for sale in Reclivci. 12 km from Lida. 2km from the M6The area of the house is 70.0 …
$7,800
Leave a request
House in Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage in a picturesque place ST Chemistry, Goncharsky S / S! Th…
$28,500
Leave a request
House in Malejkauscyzna, Belarus
House
Malejkauscyzna, Belarus
Area 67 m²
A house with a plot of 30 acres in the village of Maleikovsky is for sale. The house is wood…
$29,900
Leave a request
House in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale two-storey cottage in the village of Novoselki. On the plot is a two-storey brick h…
$16,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Lida, Belarus
Cottage
Lida, Belarus
Area 311 m²
On sale a modern, stylish cottage in a prestigious area, with a plot of 10 acres. The cottag…
$145,000
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Residential building for sale ( on Sloboda ) on the street Dzerzhinsky, built in 2003 ( dog.…
$55,700
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 98 m²
Description House for sale in the area of the hospital, 1970, built, wooden, covered with br…
$34,999
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 103 m²
The house is for sale, fully ready for year-round living.Main characteristics:- 3 bedrooms a…
$69,000
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 77 m²
A residential house on Gerasimov Street (floor of the house) is for sale, completely ready f…
$45,000
Leave a request
House in Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
A cottage is for sale in the Lida region (near the village of Sands). On the plot of 6 acres…
$8,999
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Your cozy corner in Lida, Shchedrin district! For sale is a residential brick house with an …
$26,999
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 221 m²
For sale a two-level residential house, a wooden brick, plastered, with two separate entranc…
$38,000
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 212 m²
The house has large spacious rooms, large bright windows and high ceilings. Gas, water suppl…
$85,000
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale one-story house in the Youth microdistrict. The house has 4 rooms and a kitchen. Ga…
$26,500
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 177 m²
An unfinished building of the house, near the 3rd Lake Lida. Spacious, with a garage for two…
$66,500
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 226 m²
The house is built of large panels, insulated with 100 mm polystyrene foam and sheathed with…
$125,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Byarozawka, Belarus
Cottage
Byarozawka, Belarus
Area 184 m²
For sale good spacious house near the forest and the river Neman. The house was built for th…
$145,000
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A brick mansard type house is for sale in Youth. Total area of 100 m2, living 46 m2. All com…
$42,000
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 77 m²
For sale a wooden one-storey house with a monsard. The house is located on a plot of 6 acres…
$28,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Lida District, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go