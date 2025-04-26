Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Lida District, Belarus

Lida
35
Traccakouski selski Savet
7
Dubrovenski selski Savet
5
Gancarski selski Savet
5
20 properties total found
House in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 141 m²
In the vicinity of Lida on a large plot of 37 acres there is a beautiful house with five liv…
$69,000
House in Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
House brick + gas silicate, insulated with 100 mm polystyrene foam, sheathed with siding. Al…
$65,000
House in Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
For sale cottage in a quiet and peaceful place, near the city of Lida. 10 acres of land. On …
$7,900
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 33 m²
For sale 1 apartment in 4 apartment residential building on 3rd Kuibyshev street.The total a…
$12,900
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 67 m²
House for sale in the area of Sverdlov on the street. 1st Vilnius with a good plot, which co…
$17,500
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 130 m²
For sale 1 floor log house with attic floor. House built in 2005, completely burned. The hou…
$88,999
House in Tarnouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Tarnouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house for sale in Reclivci. 12 km from Lida. 2km from the M6The area of the house is 70.0 …
$7,800
House in Malejkauscyzna, Belarus
House
Malejkauscyzna, Belarus
Area 67 m²
A house with a plot of 30 acres in the village of Maleikovsky is for sale. The house is wood…
$29,900
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 128 m²
House for sale on Poselkova 42, with a plot of 12.05 hundred.The total area is 128.2 square …
$21,999
House in Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
A cottage is for sale in the Lida region (near the village of Sands). On the plot of 6 acres…
$8,999
House in Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
House for sale in Melegovo, not far from R. Neman. The house is located in a picturesque pla…
$4,490
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 221 m²
For sale a two-level residential house, a wooden brick, plastered, with two separate entranc…
$38,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 25 m²
Sale of 2k apartment in the house, two plots of land, household buildings, a gazebo in the y…
$11,700
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 212 m²
The house has large spacious rooms, large bright windows and high ceilings. Gas, water suppl…
$85,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 226 m²
The house is built of large panels, insulated with 100 mm polystyrene foam and sheathed with…
$125,000
House in Dvaryscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dvaryscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Offered for sale house, 12 km from Lida, 1.5 km from the Palaces. R. Žižma is only 1.5km. Ne…
$5,950
Cottage in Byarozawka, Belarus
Cottage
Byarozawka, Belarus
Area 184 m²
For sale good spacious house near the forest and the river Neman. The house was built for th…
$145,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A brick mansard type house is for sale in Youth. Total area of 100 m2, living 46 m2. All com…
$42,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 83 m²
For sale House with a large plot of 30 acres, on Victory Avenue. Nice location. Within walki…
$28,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 77 m²
For sale a wooden one-storey house with a monsard. The house is located on a plot of 6 acres…
$28,000
