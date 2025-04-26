Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lida District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Lida District, Belarus

Lida
35
Traccakouski selski Savet
7
Dubrovenski selski Savet
5
Gancarski selski Savet
5
4 properties total found
House in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 141 m²
In the vicinity of Lida on a large plot of 37 acres there is a beautiful house with five liv…
$69,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 214 m²
A mansard type house is for sale on Peschanaya Street (Tsarskoye Village). The house was bui…
$264,999
House in Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage in a picturesque place ST Chemistry, Goncharsky S / S! Th…
$28,500
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 226 m²
The house is built of large panels, insulated with 100 mm polystyrene foam and sheathed with…
$125,000
