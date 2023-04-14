Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lida District, Belarus

128 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 28,502
Housein Darzy, Belarus
House
Darzy, Belarus
32 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 21,263
For sale a bright, cozy studio apartment with repair. The total area of 40.3 m2, room 20.4 m…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 19,273
Housein Tarnouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Tarnouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
74 m²
€ 7,691
A wooden house for sale in the village of Lubora, Lida district, next to Ditva. Literally 25…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 22,620
For sale a bright, cozy one-bedroom apartment on Cosmonauts Street, located on the fifth flo…
3 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 29,407
The apartment has many advantages that compares it favorably from apartments for sale on the…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 25,787
Clean, neat, ready-to-duty apartment with cosmetic repairs. The apartment has many advantage…
3 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 37,912
Three-room apartment for sale on Tukhachevsky on the ground floor, with an area of 66 m2 on …
3 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 31,669
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a five-story house. Total area 62, 7. Residenti…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 23,073
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a four-story house. Total area 42, 2. Residenti…
1 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 25,154
I will sell a one-room apartment in a house in 2012 on Domeiko Street. Total pl.-40.6, resid…
3 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 33,931
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the Sloboda area. Apartment on the 3rd floor. Good view from…
Housein Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
26 m²
€ 7,962
Accurate summer cottages for sale with a plot for Euroopt in Lida. On the site near the gard…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 24,882
For sale 2-bed apartment on the street. Prolygina. Located on the 3rd floor of a five-story …
1 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 22,620
For sale 1 apartment on the street Ignatova. Apartment of the Czechoslovak project. Located …
1 room apartmentin Byarozawka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Byarozawka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 9,048
For sale 1k apartment in Berezovka ( dog. 41/2 ) -1973 year of construction Panel House ( th…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 26,240
Cozy for sale 2-k on the street. Cosmonauts. The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a …
Housein Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
137 m²
€ 56,099
Atmospheric brick house with tower! This is the place where you want to live… The house is l…
3 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 33,478
Total area 60, 3. Residential 43, 3. Kitchen 6. Large cozy rooms with an area of 17.1 sq. M.…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 67 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 16,196
For sale 3k apartment in ag. Yard ( dog. 55/2 ) 15km from Lida. -1990 built Panel house -sto…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 28,049
For sale 2 sq. K. in the city center on the ground floor! Total -46.5 sq. M., Housing - 31.3…
Housein Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
35 m²
€ 7,239
On the territory of the site there is a dilapidated house that can be used for cottage or re…
Apartmentin Lida, Belarus
Apartment
Lida, Belarus
32 m²
€ 9,048
For sale share in a residential blocked house, 2 rooms, form of ownership - private. Separat…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 45,150
For sale spacious 64.7 m2 ready for living with all furniture and appliances two-room apartm…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 27,054
For sale is a spacious one-bedroom apartment in the city center on the second floor of a fiv…
Cottagein Lida, Belarus
Cottage
Lida, Belarus
156 m²
€ 47,503
House for sale on Aivazovsky street ( Sloboda district ). The total area of the house is 156…
Housein Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
142 m²
€ 76,910
Cozy residential building for sale, completely ready for settlement st. Aviation. On a plot …
Housein Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
128 m²
€ 65,871
Cozy residential building for sale on the street. 2nd Lane Gastello, completely ready for se…
Housein Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
34 m²
€ 14,929
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a residential building on Kuibysheva St. ( Mr. North ). The …

Properties features in Lida District, Belarus

