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  3. Lida District
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Residential properties with garage for sale in Lida District, Belarus

;
Lida
49
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet
7
Hancarski sielski Saviet
7
Tracciakouski sielski Saviet
3
14 properties total found
House in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Capital garden house for sale in Dorja The house is very warm - the material of the exterior…
$16,584
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House in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in picturesque Dorzh Price by agreement A great option for those who d…
$15,000
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Cozy brick house for sale in Lida, Klimko St.! Looking for a comfortable home in a great nei…
$45,000
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AdriastarAdriastar
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 98 m²
Description House for sale in the area of the hospital, 1970, built, wooden, covered with br…
$35,000
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 176 m²
A functional residential building on the street is for sale. 1st Hasanovskaya ... Block bric…
$54,000
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House in Piersamajski, Belarus
House
Piersamajski, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Are you looking for a quiet place near the city? This house is an ideal option for a comfort…
$23,000
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Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
House in Piersamajski, Belarus
House
Piersamajski, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Are you looking for a quiet place near the city? This house is an ideal option for a comfort…
$19,900
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Residential building for sale ( on Sloboda ) on the street Dzerzhinsky, built in 2003 ( dog.…
$64,000
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 93 m²
Spacious residential house for sale in the Youth district. The total area is 93.1m2, 4 livin…
$65,000
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House in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious residential house with its own territory of 6.22 acres…
$13,500
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 138 m²
In the "royal village" sold luxury cottage with good repairs, a major garage and hozbuilding…
$135,000
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in Dubrounia, Belarus
Dubrounia, Belarus
Area 115 m²
In the immediate vicinity of the city, a half house (4-room apartment) with a total area of …
$27,000
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale one-story house in the Youth microdistrict. The house has 4 rooms and a kitchen. Ga…
$26,500
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House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A brick mansard type house is for sale in Youth. Total area of 100m2, residential 46m2. All …
$37,000
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Property types in Lida District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lida District, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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