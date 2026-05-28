Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lida District
  4. Residential
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Residential properties for sale in Lida District, Belarus

;
Lida
56
Hancarski sielski Saviet
8
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet
6
Tracciakouski sielski Saviet
4
Show more
2 properties total found
House in Tarnouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Tarnouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 171 m²
For sale a house 8 km from Lida, in Cybory. The house is one-storey with an attic floor from…
$93,000
Leave a request
in Lida, Belarus
Lida, Belarus
Area 41 m²
1/2 share in the ownership of a residential house is sold. Central water and gas supply, loc…
$20,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Lida District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lida District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go